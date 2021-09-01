Watch Now: Former Wagoner standout Malcolm Rodriguez on OSU's linebackers and more

Former Wagoner and current Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez decided to come back for one more ride with the Cowboys.

Last season, the NCAA gave every player in the country a free year of eligibility because of the pandemic. That allowed Rodriguez to return for another season despite being a senior in 2020.

Rodriguez made the switch from safety to linebacker and tallied 73 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and seven tackles for loss in 2020.

He spoke with the media Tuesday about linebacker teammates Devin Harper and Mason Cobb; being a super senior and more vocal leader and more.