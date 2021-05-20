Watch Now: Former President Bush fires a strike in OSU’s ballpark dedication game

STILLWATER – A few weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, then-President George W. Bush was at New York’s Yankee Stadium for Game 3 of the World Series. Wearing a bullet-proof vest, he strode to the mound and surveyed the crowd.
With the ceremonial first pitch, he fired a perfect and symbolic strike.
As a former president since 2009, and because he is known as a baseball man and a former member of the Texas Rangers’ ownership group, Bush on a fairly frequent basis is asked to toss ceremonial first pitches.
Fourteen months after originally scheduled, Bush was in Stillwater for Oklahoma State’s O’Brate Stadium dedication game and another first-pitch ceremony that had been planned for March 20, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the Bush event was postponed until Thursday.
Stillwater was soaked by rain during the afternoon, but the weather began to improve as Bush arrived for a 5 p.m., invitation-only reception conducted in a tent and attended by about 300 people.
Before the start of the 6 p.m. meeting of the OSU and University of New Orleans baseball teams, the temperature was 69 degrees, the skies were mostly clear and Bush joined OSU donor Cecil O’Brate near the pitcher’s mound.
Now 74, Bush hasn’t seemed to lose any of his impressive ability to throw a baseball. Before a stadium crowd of 6,362 and an ESPN Plus live-stream audience, Bush and O’Brate each tossed a pitch – and each one was a strike.
As Bush left the field and ascended to the ballpark’s suite level, there were innumerable handshakes for the former president. He visited several suites for more interaction and photographs with OSU fans.
The security presence was heavy. In addition to several Secret Service agents, there were representatives of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Stillwater Police Department and the OSU Police Department.
Addressing the pregame reception crowd, Bush said, “You’ve got a wonderful university here. It’s full of spirit. It’s a tough place for the Texas Longhorns to come and play football, and I imagine it’ll be a pretty tough place for them to come and play baseball.”
Bush was joined onstage by O’Brate, OSU President Burns Hargis and OSU athletic director Mike Holder. This was Bush’s first trip to Stillwater since he spoke to OSU graduates in May 2006.
Turning to Hargis on Thursday, Bush said, “Mr. President, I’m a little disappointed you didn’t give me an honorary degree.”
There was a big laugh from the audience.
“It’s not too late,” Bush added, getting an even bigger laugh.
Just for the record, Hargis was not the Oklahoma State president in May 2006, when Bush as the second-term U.S. president delivered the commencement address.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, who on July 1 succeeds the retiring Hargis as OSU’s president, was among the VIPs at the reception event.
O’Brate is an Enid native who attended Oklahoma State in 1946-48 and today is the president and CEO of several oil-and-gas companies. He was accompanied on Thursday by Frances O’Brate, his wife of 73 years. The O’Brates are longtime residents of Garden City, Kansas.
Cecil O’Brate’s donation of $35 million allowed OSU to proceed with the $60 million development of O’Brate Stadium.
“There’s something to be said for someone who went from being broke to successful, and then in turn be willing to give in a generous way,” Bush said of O’Brate. “I think America is at its best when someone has a dream and works hard to achieve a dream.”
Bush closed his pregame remarks by saying, “I hope you all stay safe. Don’t do anything stupid when it comes to COVID-19. It’s a tough disease. Be mindful of your neighbors and we’ll get through this. Our country is going to be fine. We’ll put COVID behind us.
“In the meantime, Oklahoma State is thriving and the (Cowboy) baseball team is fixing to put on a show for us.”