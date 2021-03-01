Watch Now: Former Jenks standout Brett Stanlee talks about OSU's pitching staff

Former Jenks pitcher Brett Stanlee logged his first win of the season Friday for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
OSU won 3-2 over Illinois State, which left 12 runners on base.
The Cowboys took a one-run lead into the ninth inning and brought Standlee He gave up a double off the wall by Gunner Peterson and a single by Hayden Jones to tie the score. However, Standlee recorded all three outs via strikeout in his inning of work.
After the game, Standlee talked about the OSU pitching staff so far this season.
