Watch Now: Former Jenks standout Brett Stanlee talks about OSU's pitching staff

Watch Now: Former Jenks standout Brett Stanlee talks about OSU's pitching staff

Former Jenks pitcher Brett Stanlee logged his first win of the season Friday for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

OSU won 3-2 over Illinois State, which left 12 runners on base.

The Cowboys took a one-run lead into the ninth inning and brought Standlee He gave up a double off the wall by Gunner Peterson and a single by Hayden Jones to tie the score. However, Standlee recorded all three outs via strikeout in his inning of work.

After the game, Standlee talked about the OSU pitching staff so far this season.

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?
OSU Sports Extra

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?

  • Updated

“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself.”

