Watch Now: Former Jenks pitcher Bryce Osmond on helping OSU get first shutout at O'Brate

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State baseball team started the season 6-0, and the latest win was O'Brate Stadium's first shutout.

The Cowboys completed a series sweep of Illinois State with a 6-0 win  Sunday.

Former Jenks standout Bryce Osmond started as OSU's pitcher and worked five innings for his first win of the year. He allowed just three hits and struck out three.

OSU is now No. 15 in the latest college baseball rankings and will travel Tuesday to face Missouri State.

Osmond spoke about his performance after the game.

