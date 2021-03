Oklahoma State used seven pitchers to defeat the Sooners 5-4 on Tuesday.

That group combined for 13 strikeouts, and OU left 16 runners stranded.

Former Jenks pitcher Brett Standlee needed just one pitch in the ninth inning to record his only out and earn the win as he improved to 3-0 on the season.

Standlee spoke about his performance after the game, as well as the Cowboys getting Josh Holliday his 300th win and more.