Watch Now: East Central grad Ja'Mee Asberry talks OSU women's basketball's improvement this season

  Updated
Oklahoma State women's basketball opened the season 3-2, including home losses to Alabama and Tulsa.

Including Saturday's home win versus Iowa State, the Cowgirls have since improved to 17-6, and are currently just outside the AP top 25 poll.

Former East Central standout Ja'Mee Asberry was key in Saturday's win, logging 21 points and 4 assists. She and teammate Natasha Mack (who had 24 points and 6 blocks) talked about the Cowgirls improvements since the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

