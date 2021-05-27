Watch Now: Coaches comments after Bedlam baseball in Big 12 tournament

Oklahoma State defeated OU 9-5 in their Big 12 Tournament opening game that ended after midnight Thursday.
The Sooners (27-27) are scheduled to face top-seeded Texas in elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, which will be televised on ESPNU.
The Cowboys will take on West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.
Head coaches Skip Johnson and Josh Holliday spoke after the game about their upcoming matchups and team performances during the early Thursday media session.
