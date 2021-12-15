Watch Now: Choctaw's DeSean Brown's late-addition, in-state firepower highlights OSU's best recruiting class since 2011

The Cowboys began the day with seven commits from Oklahoma before Brown, the three-star defensive end from Choctaw, signed to OSU’s class over a late offer from OU and others from Michigan, Oregon and Baylor, among others. The Cowboys offered Brown during his junior season in 2020, when the 6-foot-3 pass rusher recorded 30.5 tickles for loss and 15 sacks for the Yellowjackets.

Brown joins Putnam City North’s Jaleel Johnson and Frontenac, Kans. prospect Landon Dean in a trio of defensive lineman Gundy likened to a pair of already well-established9 OSU edge rushers.

“They're Collin Oliver, Trace Ford-ish,” Gundy said. “They’re a little bigger. So they might push to 280 (pounds). We don't know. But the ones we got, we really like and I think it's pretty evident that our evaluation of that particular position over the last few years has been as good as anybody in the country.”

But while Brown’s signing formed the news of the day, the offensive firepower the Cowboys officially added Wednesday is the story of OSU’s class of 2022.