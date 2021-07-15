Watch Now: Can Spencer Sanders lead OSU to its first Big 12 title game appearance?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders sat at the podium in AT&T Stadium during Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days and quickly reminisced on what it felt like playing on the Dallas Cowboys field during his high school days.

“I’ve played in here multiple times in high school,” Sanders said. “There is nothing like winning in here especially the momentum and everybody yelling. We didn’t have it packed like colleges. I think we had one side and they had one side. But just the momentum and being in the dome and having the screen. ... Kind of puts a chip on your shoulder and makes you want to do more.”

Sanders can relive that experience again if OSU can punch its ticket to the Big 12 Championship. The Big 12 title game has been played in AT&T Stadium for the past four seasons and Oklahoma State is still looking for its first trip.

The Cowboys are hoping this year will be the year and much of that will depend on how well Sanders can lead the offense. If Gundy’s comments are any indication of what to expect from Sanders in his third year as the starter, the Cowboys should have a shot.