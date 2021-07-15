Watch Now: Can Spencer Sanders lead OSU to its first Big 12 title game appearance?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders sat at the podium in AT&T Stadium during Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days and quickly reminisced on what it felt like playing on the Dallas Cowboys field during his high school days.
“I’ve played in here multiple times in high school,” Sanders said. “There is nothing like winning in here especially the momentum and everybody yelling. We didn’t have it packed like colleges. I think we had one side and they had one side. But just the momentum and being in the dome and having the screen. ... Kind of puts a chip on your shoulder and makes you want to do more.”
Sanders can relive that experience again if OSU can punch its ticket to the Big 12 Championship. The Big 12 title game has been played in AT&T Stadium for the past four seasons and Oklahoma State is still looking for its first trip.
The Cowboys are hoping this year will be the year and much of that will depend on how well Sanders can lead the offense. If Gundy’s comments are any indication of what to expect from Sanders in his third year as the starter, the Cowboys should have a shot.
“We've been very impressed and excited about Spencer's development,” Gundy said. “My personal opinion is last year the spring ball that he missed and summer conditioning because of COVID set him back. And I feel like in the two months that we watched him over spring ball, he's developed more than he has in two years.”
Sanders’ athleticism has always made him a dangerous threat to run the ball but he credits quarterback coach Tim Rattay in helping him improve his decision making and ability to operate the offense.
“I’ve come a long way with coach Rattay this offseason,” Sanders said. “I’m a firm believer in that too. He’s helped me progress phenomenally. I can’t do nothing but thank him so we’re going to see and I’m excited for the season.”
Sanders is the biggest piece to the puzzle in elevating OSU to a conference championship run but he isn’t the only piece. He is entering this season with a healthy offensive line that is paving the way for a deep running back group that will be led by senior LD Brown.
Top receiver Tylan Wallace has moved on to the NFL along with Dillon Stoner. The two combined for 49% of OSU’s receptions, 55% of receiving touchdowns and 57% of the total receiving yards last season.
Sanders understands how big a loss Wallace is but he’s confident that receivers Tay Martin and Brennan Presley can help fill those voids.
“I ain’t gone lie, that’s a nice little hat trick to keep in your pocket,” Sanders said of Wallace. “That’s one you don’t want to let go but you know everything always comes to an end. Tylan is a great athlete. He knows I love him as a brother so I wish him the best. But I love this team and I feel like this offseason we really kind of grew together especially coming off the pandemic.”
Sanders also has a defense he can lean on that came through in big moments last season. The Cowboys have several key defensive players returning and confidence seems higher than ever. It’s going to take a team effort from the Cowboys to put themselves in position to reach the Big 12 Championship but the quarterback play will ultimately decide if OSU will get over the hump this year.
Sanders understands his role but isn’t putting additional pressure on himself heading into the 2021 season.
“I would say we work as a team we move as a team,” Sanders said. "I wouldn’t say just me. I understand there is a role I have to play which is accountability. I figure there is accountability all over. I feel like there is 11 players on offense and 11 players on defense. … At the end of the day as long as we own up to our mistakes. I own up to my mistakes. I had plenty of mistakes last season and the season before. Do I feel like I corrected all of them? No, but do I feel like I got better? Yes.”