Watch Now: Cade Cunningham’s late shot lifts OSU past Shockers, extends Cowboy win streak to 10

WICHITA, Kan. — Cade Cunningham’s journey to the top of the 2021 NBA draft board included a bus trip to Kansas, where on Saturday he and the Oklahoma State Cowboys clashed with a Wichita State program scrambling to establish a new identity.

While Cunningham clearly was the best player on the floor, the Cowboy freshman hadn’t scored in the second half until his team most needed a bucket.

Cunningham responded like a pro. With 9.8 seconds remaining, he elevated beyond the reach of Wichita State’s best defender, Dexter Dennis, and converted on a left-wing 3-pointer that gave the Cowboys a 67-64 victory.

“I knew I was going to take the last shot,” said Cunningham, who entered with a 20.2-point average but finished with only 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting. “I kind of struggled a little bit throughout the game, but (coaches and teammates) kept my confidence high.

“I had full confidence in the shot. It went down. We got the win.”

For the first time in his four-season run as the Cowboy head coach, Mike Boynton can celebrate a 10-game win streak. With a 44-33 advantage in rebounding, OSU improved to 6-0. The Cowboys’ 2019-20 season ended with a four-game victory streak.