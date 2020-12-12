Watch Now: Cade Cunningham’s late shot lifts OSU past Shockers, extends Cowboy win streak to 10

WICHITA, Kan. — Cade Cunningham’s journey to the top of the 2021 NBA draft board included a bus trip to Kansas, where on Saturday he and the Oklahoma State Cowboys clashed with a Wichita State program scrambling to establish a new identity.
While Cunningham clearly was the best player on the floor, the Cowboy freshman hadn’t scored in the second half until his team most needed a bucket.
Cunningham responded like a pro. With 9.8 seconds remaining, he elevated beyond the reach of Wichita State’s best defender, Dexter Dennis, and converted on a left-wing 3-pointer that gave the Cowboys a 67-64 victory.
“I knew I was going to take the last shot,” said Cunningham, who entered with a 20.2-point average but finished with only 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting. “I kind of struggled a little bit throughout the game, but (coaches and teammates) kept my confidence high.
“I had full confidence in the shot. It went down. We got the win.”
For the first time in his four-season run as the Cowboy head coach, Mike Boynton can celebrate a 10-game win streak. With a 44-33 advantage in rebounding, OSU improved to 6-0. The Cowboys’ 2019-20 season ended with a four-game victory streak.
From a bigger-picture standpoint, OSU has a 10-game streak for the first time since December 2006, when Sean Sutton was the Cowboys’ first-year head man. That OSU team rolled to an 11-0 start.
Though Isaac Likekele’s stat line included 14 points and eight assists, the Cowboys never had a lead of more than eight points. OSU prevailed in spite of 7-of-26 shooting on 3s.
Ultimately, the winning difference was a 38-5 advantage in bench scoring. Rondel Walker totaled 13 points as the Cowboy reserves were 14-of-30 on shots from the field. The Shocker bench was 2-of-11.
For the first time since December 2000, OSU played in WSU’s Charles Koch Arena, more commonly known as The Roundhouse. Saturday’s limited-attendance total was 525 instead of the typical 10,506.
OSU now prepares for the start of Big 12 play, hosting TCU on Wednesday and visiting Texas on Dec. 20.
