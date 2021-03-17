Watch Now: Cade Cunningham on why he chose Oklahoma State

Freshman Cade Cunningham became the first Oklahoma State basketball player in school history to be named an Associated Press First-Team All-American.
Cunningham is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy handed to the best player in the country and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. He could also eventually be the No. 1 overall pick this year's NBA Draft.
So, why did he choose to go to Oklahoma State? Here's what Cunningham had to say during a Tuesday media session.
