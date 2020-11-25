Watch Now: Cade Cunningham has strong debut for Cowboys in season-opening win at UT Arlington

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham had a strong collegiate debut Wednesday while still showing his youth in a Cowboys 75-68 win at UT Arlington in a season opener.
Head coach Mike Boynton said Cunningham’s first game was good but it wasn’t his best.
“Somewhere between a C+ and a B-,” Boynton said of Cunningham’s performance. “I thought he played the game the right way. He tried to attack. He picked his spots pretty well. …He got the ball where he wanted to pretty much where he wanted to but there were a couple careless turnovers. There were a couple missed defensive assignments.”
Cunningham, who finished with a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, showed himself as a player who looks to make the best basketball play, but has the ability to take over a game.
“It’s hard to rate,” Cunningham said of his aggressiveness. “I just kind of found myself through the game. But whenever they went into the zone I think I could have been a little bit more aggressive just finding spots to get open and get shots off. But for the most part, I pretty much played through the system and played for the team.”
Cunningham’s five turnovers showed the 19-year-old has some maturing to do.
The Cowboys had a slow start shooting and Cunningham missed four of the first five shots of his career before finishing 7-of-16 from the floor.
As talented as he is offensively, Cunningham showed his willingness to rebound and pass the ball. He got more aggressive and comfortable creating his own shot as the game went along. The Cowboys were down 13-11 in the first half when Cunningham scored seven consecutive points before a Ferron Flavors 3-pointer gave OSU a 21-19 lead. Cunningham stayed locked in from there.
“He’s not a super aggressive scoring-minded person but he knows at some point he’s got to have the mindset that he’s got to take over. We saw some moments today where he knew that he had to go create offense and his ability showed. I was really pleased that he’s got that ability but he also rebounded well for us,” Boynton said.
OSU showed its youth with 18 turnovers and 2-of-12 shooting to start the game.
The Cowboys will have several players trying to get their share of playing time this year, which means Boynton won’t have any issues with players showing effort. All the attention was on Cunningham’s college debut but Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s 11 points and seven rebounds showed he can be a reliable option in the paint. He gave the Cowboys a major spark off the bench, and they may not have won without him.
Isaac Likekele pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and added seven assists while Keylan Boone notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
OSU could become a dangerous team as its players continue to mature.
“We can get a lot better, but it’s the first game,” Cunningham said. “We haven’t played in a long time. It’s our first time all playing together so it’s a lot to work on. But it’s easier to learn from a win.”
The Cowboys are scheduled to play Texas Southern at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater.
