Watch Now: Cade Cunningham has strong debut for Cowboys in season-opening win at UT Arlington

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham had a strong collegiate debut Wednesday while still showing his youth in a Cowboys 75-68 win at UT Arlington in a season opener.

Head coach Mike Boynton said Cunningham’s first game was good but it wasn’t his best.

“Somewhere between a C+ and a B-,” Boynton said of Cunningham’s performance. “I thought he played the game the right way. He tried to attack. He picked his spots pretty well. …He got the ball where he wanted to pretty much where he wanted to but there were a couple careless turnovers. There were a couple missed defensive assignments.”

Cunningham, who finished with a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, showed himself as a player who looks to make the best basketball play, but has the ability to take over a game.

“It’s hard to rate,” Cunningham said of his aggressiveness. “I just kind of found myself through the game. But whenever they went into the zone I think I could have been a little bit more aggressive just finding spots to get open and get shots off. But for the most part, I pretty much played through the system and played for the team.”

Cunningham’s five turnovers showed the 19-year-old has some maturing to do.

