Watch Now: Cade Cunningham declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham has officially declared for the NBA Draft.
Head coach Mike Boynton and Cunningham held a press conference in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday to announce Cunningham's decision. Cunningham's teammates were sitting behind them.
The announcement isn’t a surprise for the 6-8, 220-pound point guard who is a potential No. 1 overall pick but Cunningham made sure to express his appreciation for OSU.
"This year was a great year for me," Cunningham said. "I feel like I’ve grown tremendously throughout the year from a person and a basketball standpoint. I think more than anything, the gratitude I have for the people behind the scenes that I don’t think get as much credit as they should. Obviously coach Mike, me and him we’ve had this crazy connection from the beginning but he’s really put the right people throughout the program to help sustain the energy that he’s brought. Just a ton of appreciation from me and I’m always going to be a Cowboy for life. I look forward to coming back and being able to support my squad whenever they play."
Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 40% from 3 in his one year. The Big 12 Player of the Year helped lead OSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and its first win in the round of 64 since 2009.
The All-American point guard, Tisdale Award recipient and Naismith Trophy finalist is on his way to becoming a franchise player for whatever NBA team is fortunate enough to draft Cunningham.
"There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be a great pro because he’s already been a great pro even as a freshman in college," Boynton said. "We’re excited about this next step for him and his family and we’ll be cheering for him forever."