Watch Now: Bryce Thompson headed to Oklahoma State

JENKS -- The decision wasn’t easy for Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson to choose Oklahoma State as his next destination.
The former Booker T. Washington standout announced his decision on Thursday via Twitter before holding a media conference at a privately owned gym in Jenks. He chose OSU over The University of Oklahoma and Tulsa.
OSU head coach Mike Boynton didn’t get the call from Thompson until Thursday morning.
“He started yelling,” Thompson said. “He was very excited and he was just very grateful and he said it’s going to be a show.”
OSU was on Thompson’s short list coming out of high school as a five-star recruit but chose Kansas where he was coached by Bill Self. Self also coached his father, Rod, at Tulsa in the '90s.
Thompson estimated that over 20 colleges reached out to him during his transfer process but he eventually narrowed his list down to three Oklahoma schools. Tulsa coach Frank Haith was the first to call Thompson and he said Boynton’s call came about two minutes later.
Thompson didn’t get much sleep trying to decide which school to choose and said the hardest part of the process was having to make the calls to programs he didn’t choose.
“That’s definitely the hardest part of the recruitment process 100%,” Thompson said. “Having to call those coaches that you’ve talked to day in and day out calling them and doing Zooms with them because it’s a lot of their time and their time is valuable. It’s definitely tough having to call those coaches and letting them know that you’re going a different direction.”
Although Boynton got the call he wanted Thursday morning, OSU missed out on Thompson as a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Boynton has had a relationship with Thompson since his freshman year of high school and that bond didn’t die down just because he chose Kansas over the Cowboys.
Thompson battled with injuries in his freshman season at Kansas that included a broken finger he suffered in the 75-70 loss to OSU in Stillwater. Boynton gave Thompson some words of encouragement after that game.
“He called Bill Self and asked Bill Self for permission to call Bryce to just say hey, sorry tough deal, praying for you which means a lot,” Rod said. “He’s always doing stuff by the book.”
Rod is excited to see Thompson starting a new chapter in Stillwater and said the relationship with Boynton is already there. He also acknowledged how tough it was being a Tulsa alum.
“I’m a TU grad and coach Haith did a tremendous job and I respect him to the fullest and so that made it tough,” Rod said. “But it is exciting. It’s a new start. Bryce getting down to Stillwater of course his relationships with coach Boynton and some of his relationships there. What he’s been able to do I think is key. He was in there when we went to Kansas the first time. So it is exciting and glad to have it done. It can be emotionally draining so just to be able to do it and move on and be done with it I think is huge and we’re excited.”
Thompson is joining an OSU team that finished with a 21-9 record on its way to reaching the championship game in the Big 12 Tournament. The Cowboys won their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 for the first time since 2009.
OSU lost its best player in Cade Cunningham to the 2021 NBA Draft as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Shooting guard Ferron Flavors also decided to transfer, but Thompson is the third transfer to land at OSU since the end of the season. The Cowboys also landed Syracuse transfer Woody Newton and Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith.