Watch Now: Bryce Thompson headed to Oklahoma State

Although Boynton got the call he wanted Thursday morning, OSU missed out on Thompson as a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Boynton has had a relationship with Thompson since his freshman year of high school and that bond didn’t die down just because he chose Kansas over the Cowboys.

Thompson battled with injuries in his freshman season at Kansas that included a broken finger he suffered in the 75-70 loss to OSU in Stillwater. Boynton gave Thompson some words of encouragement after that game.

“He called Bill Self and asked Bill Self for permission to call Bryce to just say hey, sorry tough deal, praying for you which means a lot,” Rod said. “He’s always doing stuff by the book.”

Rod is excited to see Thompson starting a new chapter in Stillwater and said the relationship with Boynton is already there. He also acknowledged how tough it was being a Tulsa alum.