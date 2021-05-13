Watch Now: Bryce Thompson announces his decision: a transfer to Oklahoma State

JENKS – After only one season with the Kansas Jayhawks, and after spending exactly a month in the transfer portal, Bryce Thompson announced his destination on Thursday.

Oklahoma State was among his finalists during the original recruiting process, and coach Mike Boynton’s Cowboy basketball program now is Thompson’s choice.

A former McDonald’s All-American and five-star prospect at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, Thompson selected OSU ahead of the University of Tulsa and OU.

In a Jenks gym on Wednesday night, Thompson was a participant in a pickup basketball game that also involved former Booker T. Washington teammate Trey Phipps (now at Oral Roberts), Webster star Anthony Pritchard (now headed to TU), Hurricane players Jeriah Horne and Jarrien Jackson, and a pair of current Cowboys – Rondel Walker and Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe.

Thompson and Walker were teammates on Wednesday and will be again during the 2021-22 season. As Cade Cunningham departed after one OSU season and should be a top-five pick in the NBA draft, budding star Avery Anderson, Walker and Thompson are among Boynton’s backcourt personnel.