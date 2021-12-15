Watch Now: Brown's late-addition, in-state firepower highlights OSU's best recruiting class since 2011

Stillwater — From Big 12 realignment to life under a new administration with university president Kayse Shrum and athletic director Chad Weiberg and Oklahoma State’s first 11-win season since 2011, coach Mike Gundy saw the fall of 2021 as a moment of opportunity.
On Wednesday, with the bulk of the Cowboys’ 2022 recruiting class officially in tow, he once again harped on that viewpoint.
“We have a chance right now at Oklahoma State, if it’s handled correctly, to move to the top,” Gundy said. “If we do it right.”
OSU took another positive step on early signing day, inking all 17 members of its class of 2022 less than 90 minutes after the early signing period opened Wednesday morning.
Headlined by Talyn Shettron (Santa Fe), Braylin Presley (Bixby), CJ Brown (Beggs) and late-arriving DeSean Brown (Choctaw) — four of the state’s top 11 prospects, per 247Sports — the Cowboys have their highest-ranked recruiting class since 2011. OSU’s 2022 class stood 25th in the nation as of Wednesday afternoon, behind only Texas and Oklahoma among Big 12 foes with a total of eight in-state prospects headed to Stillwater next fall.
"We feel like there's players here that people overlook,” Gundy said of OSU’s latest batch of in-state recruits. “...I think that the coaches and the development of the players in the state of Oklahoma the last four to six years has increased dramatically.”
The Cowboys began the day with seven commits from Oklahoma before Brown, the three-star defensive end from Choctaw, signed to OSU’s class over a late offer from OU and others from Michigan, Oregon and Baylor, among others. The Cowboys offered Brown during his junior season in 2020, when the 6-foot-3 pass rusher recorded 30.5 tickles for loss and 15 sacks for the Yellowjackets.
Brown joins Putnam City North’s Jaleel Johnson and Frontenac, Kans. prospect Landon Dean in a trio of defensive lineman Gundy likened to a pair of already well-established current OSU edge rushers.
“They're Collin Oliver, Trace Ford-ish,” Gundy said. “They’re a little bigger. So they might push to 280 (pounds). We don't know. But the ones we got, we really like and I think it's pretty evident that our evaluation of that particular position over the last few years has been as good as anybody in the country.”
But while Brown’s signing formed the news of the day, the offensive firepower the Cowboys officially added Wednesday is the story of OSU’s class of 2022.
In Shettron, the Cowboys have their sixth-highest ranked signee in program history and its highest-ranked wide receiver since Dez Bryant. A one-time OU commit, Shettron announced his intention to enroll at OSU in January over the weekend, one of as many as 11 early enrollees Gundy said could join the program this winter.
Shettron comes to the Cowboys alongside his brother Tabry, a tight end who caught nine touchdown passes in his senior season.
“(Talyn) is a guy that was a marquee, national guy,” Gundy said. “And then we like Tabry...he’ll develop into being a good football player for what we ask him to do.”
Presley, the state's Gatorade Player of the Year and the brother of OSU pass catcher Brennan Presley, signs as the fourth-ranked prospect in Oklahoma. He’s expected to play as a slot receiver and will feature as a kick and punt returner with the Cowboys.
“I don’t know who’s faster,” Gundy said of the Presley brothers. “They argue about it all the time. We’ll race them this summer.”
Brown, the 6-foot, 180 rusher from Beggs, and fellow four-star running back Ollie Gordon offer the Cowboys versatility out of the backfield for the future. Gundy said he expects Gordon to play at 230 pounds.
“We have a nice mixture of style of play with those guys,” Gundy said.
Frisco, Texas quarterback Garret Rangel and Pawhuska wide receiver Mason Gilkey marked two more additions at skill positions for OSU.
The Cowboys’ remaining recruiting for the class of 2022 is likely to come exclusively in the transfer portal and will be dependent on incomings and outgoings. Gundy said he expects nine super seniors on his roster in 2022.
OSU officially added a pair of junior college transfers Wednesday in linebacker Xavier Benson and offensive tackle Tyrone Webber.
Benson started 10 games at Texas Tech in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season. He spent this fall at Tyler Junior College and arrives with experience to a linebacker core that is set to lose Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper.
“We needed one guy to come in that’s mature,” Gundy said of Benson. “And he's had a bunch of reps. He's older. He gets it.”
Benson, who committed on Dec. 11, will arrive to the Cowboys’ defense with Stillwater linebacker Gabe Brown and cornerbacks Cameron Epps (St. Louis, Mo.) and Dylahn McKinney (Colleyville, Texas).
Webber hails from St. Catharine’s Ontario, Canada and comes to OSU from New Mexico Military Institute as the fourth-ranked junior college prospect in the nation.
“We feel like once he gets here and gets with (strength coach Rob Glass) for six months that he’s going to completely change his body and his strength levels, just like we did with (Jaylen Warren) when he came in,” Gundy said.
Webber is joined by Frisco, Texas’ Austin Kawecki and Houston’s Calvin Harvey among the offensive linemen in the Cowboys’ latest class.