Watch Now Bill Haisten: More Bedlam heat for Mike Gundy, who insists he’s not contending with burnout

Against all other opponents, Gundy is 132-51, and for two days his job status has been a conversation topic.

It was a topic also during the summer, after the OAN T-shirt situation. It is believed that OSU examined a possible firing by studying contract language to determine whether it could be done with cause (and without a buyout settlement of several million dollars). Athletic director Mike Holder decided to ride with Gundy.

There always is reaction after Oklahoma State loses in Bedlam. This time, the reaction feels more angry (which is interesting because OU almost always wins in Bedlam).

For three reasons, Gundy isn’t going anywhere. There will be no coaching change in Stillwater.

First, because of his 30-year relationship with the university. Because of his deep-rooted history with the school, Gundy gets more leeway than most coaches.

Because of the money required to buy out a head coach and staff. As the pandemic wreaks havoc on OSU’s finances – and on the finances of OSU’s donors and their business interests – do you really believe a university and its donor partners would buy out a coach who hasn’t had a losing season in 15 years?

No chance.