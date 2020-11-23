Watch Now Bill Haisten: More Bedlam heat for Mike Gundy, who insists he’s not contending with burnout

When a coach is on the disappointment end of a Saturday Bedlam football outcome, he knows to brace for impact on Sunday (when social-media critics dwell on game plans, decision-making and whether a coaching change should occur) and again on Monday (when media members get 30 minutes to ask questions).
“Sometimes, I’m not a very popular guy,” Mike Gundy said during his Monday Zoom session with reporters. “It is what it is. That’s not going to worry me.”
Gundy swears he doesn’t listen to talk radio, so it’s not likely that he heard the Bedlam commentary of another former Oklahoma State quarterback -- Oklahoma City sports-talk host Jim Traber.
Speaking to a statewide audience on Monday, Traber said, “It is time, ladies and gentlemen, for Mike Gundy to go. ... Mike Gundy is the best coach in the history (of Oklahoma State football). It’s that simple. Mike Gundy is a good football coach, but Mike Gundy will never, ever, ever win a Big 12 championship because he is scared to death of Oklahoma. He coaches scared.”
Traber added this: “As long as Lincoln Riley is at OU and Mike Gundy is at OSU, (the Cowboys) are not beating OU.”
For Gundy, there was a difficult Bedlam -- a 41-13 loss in Norman -- and a difficult aftermath.
Against OU, he is 2-14.
Against all other opponents, Gundy is 132-51, and for two days his job status has been a conversation topic.
It was a topic also during the summer, after the OAN T-shirt situation. It is believed that OSU examined a possible firing by studying contract language to determine whether it could be done with cause (and without a buyout settlement of several million dollars). Athletic director Mike Holder decided to ride with Gundy.
There always is reaction after Oklahoma State loses in Bedlam. This time, the reaction feels more angry (which is interesting because OU almost always wins in Bedlam).
For three reasons, Gundy isn’t going anywhere. There will be no coaching change in Stillwater.
First, because of his 30-year relationship with the university. Because of his deep-rooted history with the school, Gundy gets more leeway than most coaches.
Because of the money required to buy out a head coach and staff. As the pandemic wreaks havoc on OSU’s finances – and on the finances of OSU’s donors and their business interests – do you really believe a university and its donor partners would buy out a coach who hasn’t had a losing season in 15 years?
No chance.
And because Gundy’s Cowboys, even after a dismal offensive performance in Bedlam, are 5-2 and remain nationally ranked. These Cowboys did defeat the two teams -- Kansas State and Iowa State -- that beat OU this season.
Of the 1,211 Oklahoma A&M/Oklahoma State football games played since 1901, Gundy has been a participant in 30% of them (363). Reasonable OSU people acknowledge that OU’s football resources double OSU’s, and that OU got serious about football about 60 years before OSU decided to renovate its stadium.
The OSU people hate the Bedlam series, but most of the reasonable OSU people understand why the Sooners dominate the rivalry.
While others dwell on Gundy’s job, I see a coach who seems really, really stressed, and I wonder whether he considers a resignation or retirement.
In a column two years ago, I questioned whether Gundy might have crashed into a personal wall: He has been a college football coach for 29 seasons. He probably would deny it, but is it possible he is contending with the effects of burnout?
On Monday, I asked 53-year-old Gundy about the possibility of burnout.
I mentioned that he now has coached the Cowboys for as long as Barry Switzer was OU’s head man. Bud Wilkinson was the Sooners’ coach for only one year longer than Gundy has been OSU’s head coach. Bob Stoops was 56 when he retired from an 18-year run at OU.
When I presented the burnout possibility to Gundy, he replied, “I have not ever woke up and said, ‘Do I want to do this?’ I have woke up sometimes and said, ‘This is getting hard.’ ”
“I can’t stay at home and I can’t retire and I can’t not do anything,” he continued. “I don’t know if I’m any good at being a coach, but I’m probably not good at doing anything else. I’m not any good at farming. I lose money at farming. The point is this: This is what I do. This is how I do it. This is what I enjoy doing. And I’ll be honest with you -- I enjoy having my back against the wall.”
“As far as me saying that it’s burned me out,” Gundy said, “I’m really a long ways from being burned out.”
Sixteen years in a pressurized job. It has to take a toll. At 11 seasons apiece, Pat Jones (1984-94) and Jim Lookabaugh (1939-49) have the next-longest head-coaching runs in OSU football.
There was a high point in January: the announcement from Wallace and Hubbard that they would stay with the Cowboys instead of jumping to the NFL draft. After that, Gundy’s 2020 appeared to become the most challenging year of his career.
“Y’all will think I’m joking,” Gundy told reporters, “but it’s lonely at the top, man.”
