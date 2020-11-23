Watch Now Bill Haisten: He dismisses the burnout possibility, but Mike Gundy admits to an occasional thought that ‘this is getting hard’

“I can’t stay at home and I can’t retire and I can’t not do anything. I don’t know if I’m any good at being a coach, but I’m probably not good at doing anything else. I’m not any good at farming. I lose money at farming. The point is this: This is what I do. This is how I do it. This is what I enjoy doing. And I’ll be honest with you – I enjoy having my back against the wall. I woke up this morning at 5:17 and I was at work by 6:10. If we would have won, I probably wouldn’t have gotten up until 6:10 and been at work at 8. Maybe I’m a little backwards.

“Like when Bob (Stoops) talked about (retiring in 2017) at Oklahoma. He said he wanted his own time. He didn’t want to be on call 24/7. He just wanted his own time. I think at some point, maybe that happens. There’s some truth to that. As a head coach, you’re on call 24/7. That’s what we are. I haven’t gotten to that (burnout) point yet. I like what I do. I like the young people. I like the coaches. I like our staff. At some point, maybe the people around here will think, ‘Hey, somebody can probably do a hell of a lot better job at Oklahoma State than coach Gundy,’ and they’ll probably can me and then I’ll go off and coach junior high football or something.

“But as far as me saying that it’s burned me out, I’m really a long ways from being burned out.”