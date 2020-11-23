Watch Now Bill Haisten: He dismisses the burnout possibility, but Mike Gundy admits to an occasional thought that ‘this is getting hard’

In a column two years ago, I questioned whether Mike Gundy might have crashed into a personal wall: Gundy is 51. He has been a college football coach for 29 seasons. He probably would deny it, but is it possible he is contending with the effects of burnout?
On Monday, during his weekly Zoom with media members and two days after his 14th Bedlam loss in 16 years as the Oklahoma State head coach, I asked the now-53-year-old Gundy about the possibility of burnout.
I mentioned that he now has coached the Cowboys for as long as Barry Switzer was OU’s head man. Bud Wilkinson was the Sooners’ coach for only one year longer than Gundy has been OSU’s head coach. Bob Stoops was 56 when he retired from an 18-year run at OU.
When I mentioned the burnout possibility to Gundy on Monday, he did not respond angrily. His response was thoughtful and fascinating.
“I have not ever woke up and said, ‘Do I want to do this?’ I have woke up sometimes and said, ‘This is getting hard,’ ” Gundy said. “And then I have to sit and think what my options are, based on the situation that’s been presented to me. When I go to practice or have a team meeting, there’s going to be 120 people staring at me. There are probably 118 of them that want an answer.
“I can’t stay at home and I can’t retire and I can’t not do anything. I don’t know if I’m any good at being a coach, but I’m probably not good at doing anything else. I’m not any good at farming. I lose money at farming. The point is this: This is what I do. This is how I do it. This is what I enjoy doing. And I’ll be honest with you – I enjoy having my back against the wall. I woke up this morning at 5:17 and I was at work by 6:10. If we would have won, I probably wouldn’t have gotten up until 6:10 and been at work at 8. Maybe I’m a little backwards.
“Like when Bob (Stoops) talked about (retiring in 2017) at Oklahoma. He said he wanted his own time. He didn’t want to be on call 24/7. He just wanted his own time. I think at some point, maybe that happens. There’s some truth to that. As a head coach, you’re on call 24/7. That’s what we are. I haven’t gotten to that (burnout) point yet. I like what I do. I like the young people. I like the coaches. I like our staff. At some point, maybe the people around here will think, ‘Hey, somebody can probably do a hell of a lot better job at Oklahoma State than coach Gundy,’ and they’ll probably can me and then I’ll go off and coach junior high football or something.
“But as far as me saying that it’s burned me out, I’m really a long ways from being burned out.”
At 11 seasons apiece, Pat Jones (1984-94) and Jim Lookabaugh (1939-49) have the next-longest head-coaching runs in OSU football. Bundling Gundy’s time as a Cowboy quarterback, assistant coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, he has been a member of the OSU program for 30 years.
There was a high point in January: the announcement from Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard that they would stay with the Cowboys instead of jumping to the NFL draft. After that, Gundy’s 2020 became the most challenging year of his career.
It started with the coronavirus-related shutdown of all football activities and led to the OAN T-shirt controversy that resulted in a university examination of a possible firing. During the summer, two offensive-line starters left the program (one because of injuries and the other because of a dismissal). After the season began, additional offensive linemen were injured, and so were quarterback Spencer Sanders and Hubbard.
An inability to function on the offensive line was glaring as OSU had only 256 total yards in a 20-18 victory at Kansas State, and again as the Cowboys totaled only 246 yards in the 41-13 loss at OU during the weekend.
At 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12, the 21st-ranked Cowboys host Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Y’all will think I’m joking,” Gundy told reporters, “but it’s lonely at the top, man. I’ve done this a long time. I don’t know why anybody would keep me this many years. I’ve said this a lot and I’ll say it again. My job is to look at the effort and the game plans that we have. . . . If effort becomes a problem (or) if attitude ever becomes a problem – we have an issue that needs to be fixed. That has not happened with this football team.”
While reviewing Bedlam video, Gundy didn’t like what he saw.
“I didn’t like our concepts on Saturday night,” he said. “We could have done a better job of coaching. When I looked at it again – I graded every play Sunday morning in all three phases. In special teams, we were just fine, but I didn’t think we did a very good of coaching, (and) more so now than what I thought after the game Saturday night.
“I thought the players played hard and competed. I thought we could have done a better job of coaching.”
View from the sidelines: Bedlam photos
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
MIKE GUNDY
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
112320-tul-spt-emigcolumn Perkins
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
112420-tul-spt-emigosublog Gundy
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
2020 BEDLAM
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!