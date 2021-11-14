Watch Now: Barry Sanders returns to Stillwater for statue unveiling, induction into OSU's Ring of Honor

“Things like my dad dropping me off here in the summer of ‘86,” he said. “Just the excitement of having the opportunity to play Big 8 college football. Practicing with guys like Thurman Thomas, Mark Moore, Mike Gundy. It was a step by step progression. No one knew who I was when I came here. I was just excited to be here.”

The same excitement Sanders brought with him to Stillwater from Wichita North High School in 1986 he felt standing beside his own statue Saturday.

“I never, in anyone’s wildest dreams, thought that I would at some point have a statue here,” Sanders said.

“Hopefully my agent didn’t bug these guys too much over the years to do this. What an awesome privilege and honor this is. It’s something I’ll continue to be able to appreciate.”

In addition to the nine-foot statue, Sanders came away from the weekend with a trophy-sized version of the bronze figure.

After Saturday, the full-sized statue will remain outside of OSU’s stadium alongside the statue of where Boone Pickens' stands several hundred yards away. As for the miniature version? Sanders has some figuring out to do.