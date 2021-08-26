 Skip to main content
Watch Now: "At some point somebody will take that role": OSU's left tackle battle unresolved entering Week 1
  Updated
OSU Football Practice 036 (copy)

Caleb Etienne (left) and Taylor Miterko (right) block each other at OSU's football practice on August 12, 2021. The battle at left tackle between the pair of redshirt sophomores will spill into the regular season. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

Aug. 26, 2021 video. Cowboys head football coach talks about Taylor Miterko and Caleb Etienne battle at LT. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State released its initial depth chart for 2021 Thursday morning, the two-deep featured an intriguing, if unsurprising update on the Cowboys offensive line.

At left tackle on Sept. 4 against Missouri State: Taylor Miterko OR Caleb Etienne.

“We’re both working guys,” Mike Gundy said Thursday. “We feel good about them. At some point somebody will take that role. In the first game I would guess they’re both going to play…I think both of them deserve a chance to compete.”

It’s the expected outcome for the pair of redshirt sophomores who split first-team reps and battled neck-and-neck during fall camp. From Gundy’s comments, each will have opportunities in the season opener as one of the Cowboys’ most important position battles spills into the regular season.

Miterko appeared in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2020, and took hold of the left tackle spot within the reshaped offensive line during spring practices. At 6-foot-7, 350 pounds, Etienne looks the part of a starting Big 12 left tackle, and challenged Miterko for the role immediately after arriving at OSU from Butler Community College.

The competition between the two for the starting job remains wide open entering the Cowboys’ first game week, but the second-place finisher is still expected to maintain a role for OSU as something of “sixth-man” on the offensive line.

“Whoever finishes second in that battle will be that swing tackle,” Gundy said. “We need to try to have two centers and possibly a third in case there's an emergency. We have the swing tackle and the swing guard. That’s where that position would play.”

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

