Watch Now: After relying on freshmen last year, OSU no longer inexperienced at receiver

STILLWATER — After being forced to grow up quickly, Oklahoma State’s up-and-coming receivers are primed to build on last year’s success.

The Cowboys relied on inexperienced wideouts including several freshmen on their way to the Big 12 title game and a thrilling 12-2 season.

“When you’re working with a group of guys like that that have a great skill set and it’s just a matter of trying to get them caught up with the speed of the game, it’s fun,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said this week.

“It’s challenging, of course, but it’s exciting. I look out there at the Big 12 championship game and there’s a bunch of true freshmen standing out there that are in our skill positions. That says one, they’re good enough to be there and here we are in the Big 12 championship, and two, that we’ve got them for a long time. It was a win-win for us.”

Bryson Green, Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson combined to start 13 games as first-year freshmen, with each accounting for two touchdowns.

“We were all young last year,” Richardson said. “Obviously, I think that is going to help us a lot this year. I think we have a great group of guys that know how to get open and play the game the right way. I’m really excited for us this year.”

Green credited the early development to studying under veterans like Tay Martin and Braydon Johnson while working closely with Dunn, who also coaches receivers. On their own, those freshmen devoted additional time to learning the playbook.

“We had a whiteboard in our room, and we drew plays together,” Green said. “That helped a lot having guys that wanted the same goal and had the same passion to contribute to a wonderful program.”

With Brennan Presley headlining the group and Johnson back after missing all but one game in 2021, fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has a variety of weapons at his disposal.

“We should be in a better situation,” coach Mike Gundy said. “It was really scary playing up through the first four games. We couldn’t do much on offense and we were playing freshman wide receivers, guys that are former high school players,

“They’re just lining up out there trying to survive. That’s not a productive situation for an offense, or for a team, but that’s the hand that we were dealt last year. The good news with that is a number of guys have played quality reps in live situations. They shouldn’t have, but they did. That helps us particularly in August preparation and on game day.”