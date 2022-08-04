Watch Now: After challenging spring, OSU offensive line is back to full strength

STILLWATER — One of the biggest spring storylines for Oklahoma State was a severe lack of offensive line depth that led to the Cowboys not playing a traditional spring game.

That was merely a short-term problem. More than 20 offensive linemen are on the fall roster, some of whom received valuable practice experience amid injuries and departures.

“We were definitely in a rough spot in the spring,” veteran Hunter Woodard said. “It was hard on us, but I think the bright side of it was the young guys got a lot of reps and they got to grow a lot.

“Now that we’ve got that new group in, a few more transfers, we’re looking really good as a group and we’re confident going forward.”

Woodard is the leader of the offensive line, having started 22 games in his career including 12 at right guard in 2021. He had surgery for a torn labrum in January and spent the spring recovering from injury.

“I feel good,” he said after Wednesday’s first preseason practice. “We had a group of (injured) guys and I think we’re all finally back and going 100% again.”

Cole Birmingham and Preston Wilson also are back after being in starting roles last year, as are Joe Michalski, Jake Springfield and Taylor Miterko — three others who have started games in their careers.

“The good news with those guys is they’ve all played,” coach Mike Gundy said Wednesday. “We’ve repaired them in the offseason. The drill work, the team concepts, the plays they’re running in practice today, that’s all old hat to those guys.

“I’m not as concerned about them as I am developing some backups in certain positions. Because those guys, when they get in the flow, they should pick it up pretty fast.”

Caleb Etienne and Eli Russ have experience as well, and OSU added FBS transfers Casey Collier from USC and Jason Brooks Jr. from Vanderbilt. Another intriguing piece is junior-college product Tyrone Webber, who arrived via the New Mexico Military Institute.

“He’s still got a ways to go to develop his body, but he’s mentally tough and at some point that’s going to play a role,” Gundy said. “And we’ll see how his strength levels maintain throughout August. Obviously, on the offensive line, that’s a big part of the process.”

With the unit at full strength, the offensive line is working to build chemistry ahead of a season that begins Sept. 1 against Central Michigan.

“It’s big, just getting those reps as a group, communicating as a group and having that front five (established),” Woodard said. “By the time that first game comes around, we barely need to talk during a game. As long as we have that consistent (and) healthy front five, we’re just on the same page and we’re rolling.”