Watch Now: A midseason report card for the Cowboys

Sanders has only played two full games this season after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Tulsa. The Cowboys have also had injuries at the offensive line which created some early issues.

The injuries caused the offense to start the year slowly but it has been able to rack up yards in the past few weeks. Sanders has thrown for 635 yards and five touchdowns in his two full games. He has also rushed for 82 yards.

Hubbard, who led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last year, has 550 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries.

Texas upset the Cowboys last week mainly because of Oklahoma State’s four turnovers. OSU had two turnovers in the win over Iowa State two weeks ago.

Turnovers became a major problem for the offense midway through the season last y ear and the Cowboys need to make sure that doesn’t become a trend.

Offensive MVP: Tylan Wallace

Defense: A

One of the best indicators of a solid defense is its ability to get off the field on third down. The Cowboys are the best in the country at doing that.