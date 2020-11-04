Watch Now: A midseason report card for the Cowboys

Oklahoma State is at the midway point of the season and is still in the driver’s seat of the Big 12 Conference.
The Cowboys suffered their first loss to Texas last week. They join Iowa State and Kansas State as the only Big 12 teams that have only one loss in league play. OSU plays K-State this week followed by Bedlam in Norman. Both of those games have major Big 12 title game implications for OSU.
“Everybody realizes that we still have goals that we still want to reach and everybody is on that same mindset,” receiver Tylan Wallace said. “And everybody realizes that we need to keep pushing forward if we want to achieve those goals.”
The 2011 conference championship is head coach Mike Gundy’s only conference title in his 16-year tenure. The Cowboys also entered this year with national championship aspirations. OSU will need to win out the rest of the season if it wants to have a chance at making a College Football Playoff appearance.
Here is a midseason report before the Cowboys enter the second half of the season.
Offense: C
Oklahoma State returned all of its key offensive weapons in running back Chuba Hubbard, receiver Tylan Wallace and dual-threat quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Wallace continues to show he has fully recovered from last year’s season-ending knee injury. He has 35 catches for 588 yards and four touchdowns on the year.
Sanders has only played two full games this season after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Tulsa. The Cowboys have also had injuries at the offensive line which created some early issues.
The injuries caused the offense to start the year slowly but it has been able to rack up yards in the past few weeks. Sanders has thrown for 635 yards and five touchdowns in his two full games. He has also rushed for 82 yards.
Hubbard, who led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last year, has 550 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries.
Texas upset the Cowboys last week mainly because of Oklahoma State’s four turnovers. OSU had two turnovers in the win over Iowa State two weeks ago.
Turnovers became a major problem for the offense midway through the season last y ear and the Cowboys need to make sure that doesn’t become a trend.
Offensive MVP: Tylan Wallace
Defense: A
One of the best indicators of a solid defense is its ability to get off the field on third down. The Cowboys are the best in the country at doing that.
OSU leads the nation by allowing teams to convert on just 18% of their third downs. OSU's nine tackles for loss per game are tied for the fifth-best in the country. The defense has been the most impressive part of this year’s team.
OSU has the 14th best scoring defense allowing 17.8 points per game. The defense was allowing just 12 points per game heading into the Texas loss but the Longhorns scored 41 points to win in overtime.
Several of those points were not at the fault of the defense. Three Texas drives started on the OSU 20-yard line or closer. The Cowboys also allowed a kickoff returned for a touchdown.
Defensive MVP: Safety Tre Sterling
Special Teams: B
Placekicker Alex Hale hadn’t attempted a field goal in an OSU uniform before this season. He started the year making nine consecutive field goals with his only miss coming in the fourth game of the season against Iowa State. Hale has been successful on 11 of his 12 attempts.
Head coach Mike Gundy credited OSU’s 2-0 start earlier this year to the solid special teams play. However, the Cowboys allowed a 100-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown against Texas and had a crucial roughing the kicker penalty on a Texas punt to continue the drive that ended in a touchdown.
Special teams MVP: Alex Hale
SPENCER SANDERS
110220-tul-spt-emigcolumn osu
