Watch Now: 11th-ranked Cowboys head to West Virginia for another road test

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State hosted West Virginia last September, meaning Saturday’s trip to Milan Puskar Stadium is a first for second-year Cowboys like Brennan Presley.
So what has OSU’s sophomore wide receiver heard from teammates about the setting to play host to OSU’s fourth road game of 2021?
"They said it's a good atmosphere and they said it's like mountains and stuff out there,” Presley said. “So like it looks good and just feels like a home feeling — not for us, but I guess for them.”
“And that the fans are like crazy, crazy drunks. That's what I've heard."
Unlike Presley, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has visited West Virginia twice. He called the hostile environment that the 11th-ranked Cowboys visit at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN “pretty rowdy.”
OSU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) enters with six consecutive wins over the Mountaineers (4-4, 2-3), and the Cowboys have not lost in Morgantown since 2013. On Saturday, they’ll contend with a resurgent West Virginia riding back-to-back wins led by quarterback Jaret Doege, searching for OSU’s third road win of the year.
"What concerns me is the way they’re playing right now and then can that generate excitement in that stadium?” coach Mike Gundy said earlier this week. “That concerns me."
The Cowboys have acclimated just fine on the road so far this fall, pulling out wins in less-than-friendly confines at Boise State and Texas. They battled Iowa State to the wire in a 24-21 defeat at Iowa State in front of a sold out crowd on Oct. 23. And over the last decade, OSU has shed the label of a program that struggled to win away from with hefty wins at Texas A&M (2011), Oklahoma (2014) and Oregon State (2019).
Asked Monday about when the questions surrounding the Cowboys’ ability to win began to dissipate, Gundy thought back to Oct. 11, 2008, when OSU upset No. 3 Missouri 28-23 and took the air out of Chase Daniel’s Heisman campaign in Columbia, Mo.
"I think when we won that one, and then everybody's like, ‘Hey, we can do this,’” Gundy said.
The stats agree.
The Cowboys won only five road games in 17 tries from 2005-2007 over Gundy’s first three seasons in charge, then finished .500 or better away from home over the next four seasons. That road acumen grew even stronger in more recent seasons: after going 27-24 in road games during Gundy’s first decade in charge, the Cowboys sport a record of 24-11 when traveling since 2015, good for a 68.6% winning percentage.
“I would say I've been here a long time,” Gundy said of his program’s success on the road. “If you have consistency in your organization, with your coaches, your concepts, your thought process, it allows you to play better and particularly even on the road where it's more difficult.”
This iteration of OSU in particular has appeared unfazed away from Boone Pickens Stadium.
The Cowboys kept Boise State scoreless on its home turf in the second half of Sept. 18’s 21-20 win. They overcame a double-digit deficit to chase down the Longhorns on Oct. 16. And they were a made field goal or two away from claiming what would have been their most impressive win of the season against the Cyclones.
Gundy credits this team’s ability to hit the road comfortably to the experience of an offense led by a third-year quarterback and a veteran transfer running back, and a defense teeming with upperclassmen.
“I don't think Spencer (Sanders) cares where he works,” Gundy said. I don't think Jaylen Warren cares. I don't think it affects them as much with the maturity of our team.”
Though Presley hasn't yet been to West Virginia, he knows about the mountains, the school's notorious crowds and John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads".
One other West Virginia tradition he's aware of? The couch burning that goes on after a Mountaineers win.
"I think I have heard something about that," Presley said.
He'll hope that the Cowboys can keep couches across Morgantown safe with another road win in Week 10.