Watch Now: 11th-ranked Cowboys head to West Virginia for another road test

The Cowboys have acclimated just fine on the road so far this fall, pulling out wins in less-than-friendly confines at Boise State and Texas. They battled Iowa State to the wire in a 24-21 defeat at Iowa State in front of a sold out crowd on Oct. 23. And over the last decade, OSU has shed the label of a program that struggled to win away from with hefty wins at Texas A&M (2011), Oklahoma (2014) and Oregon State (2019).

Asked Monday about when the questions surrounding the Cowboys’ ability to win began to dissipate, Gundy thought back to Oct. 11, 2008, when OSU upset No. 3 Missouri 28-23 and took the air out of Chase Daniel’s Heisman campaign in Columbia, Mo.

"I think when we won that one, and then everybody's like, ‘Hey, we can do this,’” Gundy said.

The stats agree.

The Cowboys won only five road games in 17 tries from 2005-2007 over Gundy’s first three seasons in charge, then finished .500 or better away from home over the next four seasons. That road acumen grew even stronger in more recent seasons: after going 27-24 in road games during Gundy’s first decade in charge, the Cowboys sport a record of 24-11 when traveling since 2015, good for a 68.6% winning percentage.