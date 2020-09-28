Watch for these OU, OSU and Oklahoma high school players in tonight's Chiefs-Ravens game

×
The Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs for NFL's Monday Night Football game, and quite a few locals are expected to be in action.
The game will be televised 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Here's a list of locals that are on each team's roster:
- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (OSU)
- Running back Darwin Thompson (Jenks HS)
- Long snapper James Winchester (OU, Washington, Okla. HS)
- Tight end Mark Andrews (OU)
- Wide receiver Marquise Brown (OU)
- Running back Justice Hill (OSU, Booker T. Washington HS)
- Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (OU)
- Offensive guard Ben Powers (OU)
