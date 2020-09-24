Watch for these OU and OSU players in tonight's Dolphins-Jaguars game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Miami Dolphins at 7:20 p.m. tonight on NFL Network.

Former OU and current Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook has not been active yet this season due to injury, but was not listed in the Jacksonville's injury report so far this week.

After winning the 2016 Biletnikoff Award, the Jaguars picked Westbrook in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 15 games last season, he logged 3 touchdowns and 660 yards.

Former OSU defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is expected to be active tonight for the Dolphins. In two games so far this season, he logged 4 tackles, including 3 solo; and 0.5 sacks.

Ogbah started his career with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent part of last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and joined the Miami Dolphins in the offseason after signing a two-year, $15 million contract in March.