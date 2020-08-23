Cheez It Bowl Football

Washington State wide receiver Davontavean Martin (1) in the first half during the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Air Force, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Washington State receiver Davontavean Martin added more depth the Oklahoma State’s wide receiver corps when he announced his decision to transfer to OSU on Saturday.

Martin’s hometown is Houma, Louisiana, and he chose to leave Washington State to be closer to his family.

“I believe it’s my responsibility to be closer to my daughter, Reign & my family during this crisis,” Martin posted on Twitter. “COVID-19 has shown me that tomorrow isn’t promised. In my life I’ve lost a mother & within my time at WSU I’ve lost two of my closest friends. I’ve had family get sick during this time and refuse to not be there for the ones that matter most.”

The Pac-12 Conference postponed its fall season, which could allow Martin immediate eligibility since he is transferring from a Pac-12 school. Martin caught 143 passes for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three years with Washington State.

The 6-foot-3, 186-pound senior will be joining a talented receiving roster led by Tylan Wallace. The Cowboys have a talented young quarterback in Spencer Sanders, who was the Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year last season.

