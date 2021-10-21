Warren vs. Hall in Ames offers latest showdown of Big 12 running backs

In 2021, running backs are king in the Big 12, and between Warren and Hall, Saturday’s matchup offers up two of the conference’s best.

Warren, a Utah State transfer, has been the Cowboys’ surprise of the season and a key component in sending OSU on the road to Iowa State at 6-0 this weekend. His 705 rushing yards rank 14th nationally, and his six rushing scores sit behind only four running backs in the conference.

At Texas, Warren ran 33 times and gained 138 of his 193 yards after halftime, including 118 in the fourth quarter to help power the Cowboys’ comeback victory over Texas. After the game, left guard Josh Sills was asked if there is anything Warren can’t do.

“Absolutely not a thing,” he said. “That man does everything. Anything and everything, he does it.”

On the other sideline, Hall offers yet another challenge on the ground this week to an OSU defense allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the conference.