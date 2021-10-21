Warren vs. Hall in Ames offers latest showdown of Big 12 running backs

For most of the past decade, the Big 12 has been all about passing.
Graced by the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Sam Ehlinger — a select few from a long list of talented passers — it’s been the league of quarterbacks, air raid offenses and shootouts, and the Big 12 has gained a well-earned reputation for all three.
But now?
“It is a running back league,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said this week.
Gundy’s take comes as his eighth-ranked Cowboys head into yet another conference meeting in 2021 featuring a tantalizing matchup of running backs.
OSU opened Big 12 play this fall with back-to-back visits from Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn and Baylor’s Abram Smith, then last Saturday saw Jaylen Warren outgain Texas’ Bijan Robinson, who rammed three touchdowns past the Cowboys defense in Austin.
Up next at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, OSU’s leading rusher will go toe to toe with Iowa State’s Breece Hall.
“We’re going into Week 4 where if you’re not focused on wrapping this guy up and getting him down (you’re in trouble),” Gundy said.
Entering Week 8, the Big 12 is home to seven of the top 50 most productive running backs in the nation. Joining Hall, Warren, Smith, Vaughn and Robinson on the list are Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks and TCU’s Zach Evans with all seven beyond the 500-yard mark halfway through the season. Hall, Smith and Robinson head into the weekend tied for third nationally with 10 touchdowns each, and the same trio resides inside the top 10 in rushing yards.
In 2021, running backs are king in the Big 12, and between Warren and Hall, Saturday’s matchup offers up two of the conference’s best.
Warren, a Utah State transfer, has been the Cowboys’ surprise of the season and a key component in sending OSU on the road to Iowa State at 6-0 this weekend. His 705 rushing yards rank 14th nationally, and his six rushing scores sit behind only four running backs in the conference.
At Texas, Warren ran 33 times and gained 138 of his 193 yards after halftime, including 118 in the fourth quarter to help power the Cowboys’ comeback victory over Texas. After the game, left guard Josh Sills was asked if there is anything Warren can’t do.
“Absolutely not a thing,” he said. “That man does everything. Anything and everything, he does it.”
On the other sideline, Hall offers yet another challenge on the ground this week to an OSU defense allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the conference.
The junior running back enters as one of the hottest runners in the country. He’s scored two touchdowns in each of his past four games, eclipsing 190 yards rushing twice over that span. On Oct. 2 against Kansas, he averaged 7.2 yards per carry, and last week he opened his 197-yard performance at Kansas State with a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
“Having Breece make plays gives me a lot of poise and confidence in my game,” Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy told reporters this week. “It’s not all on my plate because Breece is going to make plays.”
Hall has enjoyed his previous two meetings with the Cowboys. OSU held him to 76 yards on 18 carries during his freshman campaign in 2019, but Hall found the end zone twice that day. And last fall in Stillwater, he tied a season best with 185 yards rushing.
Before seeing Hall a third time, Gundy offered high praise this week, comparing the Cyclones’ rusher to a former Cowboy great.
“(Hall) is electric. He can flash and cut and make people miss and break tackles and run away from you,” Gundy said. “He is very patient. Runs a lot like Thurman Thomas used to run. He’ll sit around and wait and then (claps hands) hit a seam.”
For the time being, at least, this is no longer a quarterback league, as Gundy claimed earlier this week.
The bout between Warren and Hall at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday offers the latest evidence that 2021 is indeed the Big 12’s year of the running back.