Walker using lessons learned from Cade Cunningham in sophomore season at OSU

The “least-heralded” recruit according to coach Mike Boynton in a Cowboys class of 2020 that included Cunningham and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Walker arrived from Midwest City and made an immediate impact.

As a sophomore, he wants to make another jump, and both Walker and Boynton agree that that comes down to consistency.

“What's his next step? To be a guy you can count on every day. Not just in games and not just every other game, but every practice,” Boynton said. “And to then be able to send that message to the guys."

Entering Friday's visit to Oral Roberts, Walker remains searching for consistency.

He started OSU's first two games this season before dropping to the bench in the last four. Twice — in a loss to Oakland and in the Cowboys' Nov. 17 win over N.C. State — Walker reached double figures. In the other four contests, he's shooting 27.7% from the field and hasn't recorded more than four points.

Among the many things Cunningham taught Walker last season was that the only way to break out of a funk was to work through it.

"If I was lacking in something or I was missing shots or something, he’d have a little tweak after practice and we’d get some shots up," Walker said. "Do this or do that."