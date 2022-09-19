Waiver denied for Russell Harrison's transfer to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State basketball is down to 11 scholarship players after Louisiana-Monroe transfer Russell Harrison had his waiver denied by the NCAA, a source close to the program told the Tulsa World.

The news was first reported by Pistols Firing. A team spokesman confirmed Monday morning that Harrison will not play for the Cowboys this season.

Harrison, a 6-foot-7 swingman who averaged 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds last year, landed in Stillwater as a graduate transfer before the NCAA determined his eligibility had been exhausted and his college clock had expired.

After enrolling in college, athletes typically have five years to play four seasons. Harrison started his college career at NAIA Wayland Baptist in 2016-17. He didn't play anywhere for two years before a junior-college season spent at Clarendon (Texas) College.

From there, Harrison played two years at ULM, becoming a well-rounded player with a 3-point threat. He committed to OSU in May and arrived in Stillwater this summer, going through offseason workouts with the team and expecting a fifth season of eligibility as a result of the additional COVID-19 year.

As a result of its NCAA punishment that included a 2022 postseason ban, OSU also has to reduce its scholarships by three over a three-year period. With Harrison ineligible, the Cowboys will likely take two of those reductions this season.

