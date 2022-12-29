Veteran playmaker Jason Taylor II undecided about OSU future

Sitting in the postgame news conference Tuesday night after the 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II had tears in his eyes.

“Oklahoma State has meant everything for me,” Taylor said. “Just to be able to be right in the backyard of home, my family is able to come to every game. Even my long-distance family was able to come to games. I’m grateful and blessed and thankful just to have the coaches that I have and have the teammates that I have.”

Taylor, a native of Midwest City, has been an impact player throughout a storied career — one that could have another season if he chooses to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility instead of turning his attention toward NFL aspirations.

“I haven’t decided whether or not I would come back or declare,” he said. “I’m going to take some time. … If this is it, I’m so grateful to have been a part of the Cowboy family. I’ll forever be a Cowboy, and this is forever going to be my home.”

Coach Mike Gundy, who is from nearby Del City, didn’t have to look far to find a standout who would define the Cowboys’ culture of discipline and toughness while becoming a respected leader and defensive mentor.

“He was a guy that most of the people that recruit the Midwest part of the country missed on,” Gundy said. “We knew right away we wanted him. We knew what we had with him. We were thrilled. … We got a steal.”

In perhaps his final game, Taylor set a career-high with a dozen tackles. He ranks third nationally with 80 solo tackles and is tied for third with six interceptions.

While many players leaving early for the NFL opt out of lower-tier bowl games to start draft preparations, Taylor was among those at OSU who wanted to play another game either way.

“They played their 13th game; they didn’t have to, but they did,” defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “I think that speaks to their leadership and what they feel about this program. If they’ve done anything, they’ve laid the foundation for guys coming behind them with what to do when you’re a Cowboy.”