'Very physical' true freshman Blaine Green to start at wide receiver

STILLWATER — Blaine Green asserted himself among the Cowboys the moment he arrived on campus in January, and Oklahoma State’s freshman wide receiver has been rewarded with a starting spot in Week 1.

“He’s very physical,” Mike Gundy said of Green Thursday. “He’s 215 pounds. He picked the system up early and stayed healthy. That allows him to get a chance.”

The 6-1 pass catcher from Allen, Texas, features alongside Tay Martin, Brennan Presley and Braydon Johnson as one of four starting receivers listed on OSU’s two-deep depth chart released Thursday. Green starts ahead of his twin brother Bryson, listed as his backup.

The Green brothers were joined by fellow freshmen receivers Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson as enrollees last spring, and all four appear on the two-deep — Bray behind Martin and Richardson behind Presley. Blaine Green distinguished himself from the pack, according to Gundy, with his physicality, understanding of the offense and most importantly, health.

“Sometimes we have young players that may pick the system up and then athletically put themselves in a position to compete, but if they get dinged up or get a little soft tissue injury and they’re out for 3-4 days, it sets them back considerably because of their youth,” Gundy said. “So far, he’s stayed away from all that.”

