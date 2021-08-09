Vacant cornerback spot offers lone position battle on a deep OSU defense

“Christian struggled with the system and learning like a lot of new guys do,” Knowles said.

The most veteran of the cornerbacks chasing the spot opposite Bernard-Converse, Holmes holds the benefit of experience and the help of one-on-one meetings shared with Knowles over the summer.

Entering his final year of eligibility, it’s up him to stake his claim to a starting role.

“(Holmes) is trying to take his game to the next level,” Knowles said. “He really is. He’s really working hard. Time is going to tell. He’s going to have to step up and do it in the game when we’re counting on him.”

Black and Muhhamad, a pair of underclassmen from Texas, will have their say in the matter, as well.

Black made it onto the field in 10 games last fall, mostly as a special teamer where he recorded three tackles. The son of a former Kansas State defensive back, Black has all the measurables of an NFL cornerback, according to Knowles.

Muhammad, who played in five games in 2020, has made his mark in the spring and early in camp with his intelligence on the field.