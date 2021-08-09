Vacant cornerback spot offers lone position battle on a deep OSU defense

Boasting a unit replete with veterans and returning starters, coordinator Jim Knowles called Oklahoma State’s defense “cemented” Sunday, settled in most every starting spot to open fall camp but one.
“We’re going to have a lot of good competition at cornerback,” the fourth-year coordinator said Sunday.
Senior Jarrick Bernard-Converse returns as the Cowboys’ top corner after making 11 starts at corner in 2020 when he converted from safety. But following the departure of Rodarius Williams — a sixth round draft pick of the New York Giants — OSU has a hole in its otherwise air-tight secondary and no surefire option to fill it.
Five days into fall camp, eyes are on redshirt senior Christian Holmes and sophomores Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad, fighting for the final, crucial spot in the Cowboys’ secondary.
“I feel good about it,” Bernard-Converse said of the competition. “We have a lot of experienced guys now. It’s a lot of competition and everyone is hungry to make plays and stand out.”
Holmes appeared in all 11 games last fall after transferring from Missouri, starting the final two and finishing with six pass breakups that were third-most among the Cowboys. In 2021, Holmes has a shot at a second run in a scheme Knowles said the corner from Leland, Mississippi took time to grasp last year.
“Christian struggled with the system and learning like a lot of new guys do,” Knowles said.
The most veteran of the cornerbacks chasing the spot opposite Bernard-Converse, Holmes holds the benefit of experience and the help of one-on-one meetings shared with Knowles over the summer.
Entering his final year of eligibility, it’s up him to stake his claim to a starting role.
“(Holmes) is trying to take his game to the next level,” Knowles said. “He really is. He’s really working hard. Time is going to tell. He’s going to have to step up and do it in the game when we’re counting on him.”
Black and Muhhamad, a pair of underclassmen from Texas, will have their say in the matter, as well.
Black made it onto the field in 10 games last fall, mostly as a special teamer where he recorded three tackles. The son of a former Kansas State defensive back, Black has all the measurables of an NFL cornerback, according to Knowles.
Muhammad, who played in five games in 2020, has made his mark in the spring and early in camp with his intelligence on the field.
“He knows exactly what you want him to do and he’s savvy,” Knowles said. “He can tell what’s coming. Those two guys are definitely going to play this year. They’re competing to start.”
Whoever wins out will have the fortune of working in tandem with Bernard-Converse, who made the transition from safety to corner look seamless last fall, and an experienced trio of safeties in redshirt senior Tre Sterling and seniors Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tanner McCalister.
Bernard-Converse carries into 2021 a streak of 33 consecutive games started with OSU, the longest such run of any Cowboy. He was unfazed in his new role last season, matching Williams with seven pass breakups and 32 tackles that led the OSU cornerbacks.
In his senior year, Bernard-Converse will be asked to do even more as the Cowboys’ top corner, and he feels equipped for the job.
“I’m more confident than I’ve ever been before,” he said. “I understand the job and I understand the football side of things. I’ve been studying a lot more. I feel pretty good about it.”
Knowles spoke Sunday about Bernard-Converse’s calmness and steady hand in the secondary. Whether he’s lined up opposite another veteran in Holmes — who made 12 starts at Missouri — or an underclassmen in Black or Muhammad, Bernard-Converse has a presence that will be key.
“We’re going to have somebody out there who does not have starting experience, Knowles said. “Jarrick, we call him Amazon because he always delivers.”