It was somewhat of a rollercoaster day for Oklahoma. After placing nine wrestlers into the first round, OU looked to be in good shape in the Big 12 Wrestling Championships Saturday morning at the BOK Center, but the Sooners won just three subsequent matches in the quarterfinals.

That left OU sitting back in fourth place following Session I, with 36.5 points, well behind first-place Missouri (87.5 points) and second-place Oklahoma State (71.5) and just a half-point ahead of fifth-place South Dakota State.

But then the Sooners won advanced six of seven wrestlers in the consolation brackets into the third consolation round, boosting back up to 65.5 points, still within striking distance of second-place OSU (75) and third-place Iowa State (70), while Missouri still led with 91.

After Joey Prata won his quarterfinal match at 125 pounds in overtime and Mosha Schwartz prevailed at 141, the Sooners, who finished second to Missouri last year and tied Oklahoma State for the title in 2021, lost six of seven to turn what started out as a strong start into a somewhat disappointing feeling.

“I think Round 1, there were some good things,” said OU coach Lou Rosselli after Session I. “Obviously, you want to get more guys to the semifinals, we have three poked through there. You know, I just think you got to win the close ones, you got to be ready to wrestle and you can’t wrestle scared. If you’re a little more aggressive and you’re ready for the fight, then I think we’ll have a little better performance.”

There were definitely some bright spots, though, particularly 7-seed Prata’s advancement. First, he beat Tucker Owens of Air Force in a tough 5-4 decision, then came away with a 4-2 overtime victory against Wyoming’s Jore Volk (a previous World Champion), the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinals.

“Just trusting my training, staying calm,” Prata said of pulling out the triumph. “Overtime match, a lot of people let the nerves get to them, but a seventh-year senior, I’ve been there once or twice, so I was able to just go and get the next point.”

Schwartz, the No. 2 seed at 141, defeated Ty Smith of Utah Valley 12-9 in the first round and then Dylan Droegemueller 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Sophomore Tate Picklo, the No. 5 seed, also advanced to the 174-pound semifinals with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the 4-seed, Utah Valley’s Demetrius Romero.

“I didn’t know if I would be the starting wrestler two months ago,” said Picklo, a former high school state champion at Mustang. “It’s weird to say now I’m in the semifinals of the Big 12. I think I qualified for nationals already and I didn’t even know if I was going to start this year, so for me to be here right now is super cool. This whole year has been so up and down but I’m super grateful for where I’m at right now.”

Rosselli was pleased with how the guys that lost their quarterfinal matches fared in the consolation brackets, where they were able to recoup a lot of points and make up ground in the team standings.

Six of seven Sooners won matches to reach the third consolation round, including two pins (Gerrit Nijenhuis at 165 and Keegan Moore at 184) and a technical fall (Wyatt Henson at 133).

The Sooners’ most local wrestler, redshirt freshman Jared Hill of Broken Arrow, won his opening round match at 157 pounds, winning a tough 5-4 decision over No. 5 seed Derek Holschlag of Northern Iowa, but fell 6-3 in another hard-fought decision against South Dakota State’s Cael Swenson in the quarterfinals.

“My focus is just to advance and qualify for nationals and come back and take third,” said Hill, who was a key member of Broken Arrow’s Class 6A state championship teams in 2019 and 2020. “It was a tough quarters, but you have to have a short memory sometimes because I’m about to wrestle again.”

He and the other Sooners who landed on the consolation side of their brackets were determined to keep their team in the race.

“We call ourselves the Backside Bandits, the guys who lost,” Hill said. “Whenever we won the Big 12s a couple of years ago (2021), the consolations was a huge part of our success, so just because some of our guys lost, it’s not over. We’re the Backside Bandits coming back to place third.”

Hill went on to defeat Air Force’s Jack Ganos 7-2 in the consolation second round to continue his quest for third place.

With lots of friends and family in the BOK Center stand, Hill is excited to be wrestling in Tulsa.

“I’m really thankful and grateful to be able to wrestle where I came from,” Hill said. “I’ve got my family and friends here and I’m just going to do what I love to do. I’ve been doing this a long time, it’s just another tournament, wrestle and have fun. I’ve been coming here for years watching, so I’ve envisioned myself here wrestling plenty of times, but I’ve got to stay focused throughout all of my matches. It’s hard to do sometimes.”

Rosselli is pleased with the progress that Hill has made in his time in Norman.

“His first match, he won a close match, the kid was seeded fifth and he wasn’t, wins a good one, then he loses a close one and that’s just what happens, he’s a redshirt freshman,” Rosselli said. “He needs to keep growing and getting better. I think he’s tough, I think he’s just doing a good job, he’s got a pathway where he can still qualify for the national tournament. I think he’s got to keep working hard at it. This is a tough man’s game and I think sometimes you don’t realize how tough you have to be to win at this level.”

“This season has been a rollercoaster,” Hill added. “Wrestling is a hard sport, especially college wrestling at this level. At the beginning of the year, I took a couple of losses that I shouldn’t have, but losses don’t define who I am. I know who I am and I’m going to come out and wrestle hard and passionate because I love to do this.”

Big 12 Wrestling Championships

At BOK Center

Team Standings after consolation second round

1. Missouri, 91; 2. Oklahoma State, 75; 3. Iowa State, 70; 4. Oklahoma, 65.5; 5. South Dakota State, 54.5; 6. Northern Iowa, 43; 7. North Dakota State, 43; 8. Air Force, 41; 9. West Virginia, 31.5; 10. Wyoming, 28; 11. Northern Colorado, 26, 12. Utah Valley, 18; 13. California Baptist, 1

Quarterfinals

125: Witcraft (Oklahoma State) med fft. Cardinale (West Virgina); Poulin (N. Colorado) dec. Mauger (Utah Valley), 6-3; Surtin (Missouri) m.d. Jordan (South Dakota State), 13-2; Prata (Oklahoma) sv-1 Volk (Wyoming), 4-2

133: Fix (Oklahoma State) t.f. Koelzer (N. Colorado), 5:29, 18-2; Brown (Missouri) sv-1 Phippen (Air Force), 6-4; Redding (Iowa State0 dec. Leake (California Baptist), 4-2; Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) m.d. Cardinal (South Dakota State), 12-2

141: Allrez (N. Colorado) m.d. Titus (West Virginia), 14-5; Young (Oklahoma State) dec. Carlson (South Dakota State), 4-2; Hart (Missouri) t.f. Happel (Northern Iowa), 10-4; Schwartz (Oklahoma) dec. Greenwood (Wyoming), 6-3

149: Mauller (Missouri) dec. Hillegas (West Virginia), 3-1; Voinovich (Oklahoma State) dec. March (North Dakota State), 3-2; Johnson (Iowa State) dec. M. Moore (Oklahoma), 3-2; Realbuto (Northern Iowa) m.d. Sandoval (N. Colorado), 14-1

157: Franek (North Dakota State) dec. Zerban (N. Colorado), 8-3; Swenson (South Dakota State) dec. Hill (Oklahoma), 6-3; Wright (Wyoming) tb-1 Jacques (Missouri), 3-2; Gfeller (Oklahoma State) dec. Kraisser (Iowa State), 8-3

165: Carr (Iowa State) t.f. Yant (Northern Iowa), 6:33, 21-6; Hall (West Virginia) p. Nijenhuis (Oklahoma), 4:38; Caliendo (North Dakota State) m.d. Sheets (Oklahoma), 17-7; O’Toole (Missouri) m.d. Cook (South Dakota State), 12-2

174: Mocco (Missouri) p. Joll (West Virginia), 3:32; Picklo (Oklahoma) dec. Romero (Utah Valley), 3-2; Wolf (Air Force) dec. DeVos (South Dakota State), 3-2; Plott (Oklahoma) dec. Runyon (Northern Iowa), 6-2

184: Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) m.d. Carman (West Virginia), 16-3; Hawks (Missouri) dec. Parker (North Dakota State), 3-2; Wittlake (Oklahoma State) dec. K. Moore (Oklahoma), 5-1; Coleman (Iowa State) t.f. Blake (Air Force), 7:00, 20-5

197: Sloan (South Dakota State) p. Berryhill (Oklahoma), 3:56; Surber (Oklahoma State) dec. Pentz (North Dakota State), 12-5; Bastida (Iowa State) dec. Bockman (Utah Valley), 9-5; R. Elam (Missouri) p. Vasquez (N. Colorado), 4:40

285: Hendrickson (Air Force) m.d. Doucet (Oklahoma State), 12-3; Nevills (South Dakota State) dec. Wolfgram (West Virginia), 3-2; Z. Elam (Missouri) dec. Heindselman (Oklahoma), 10-3; Schuyler (Iowa State) dec. Gordon (Northern Iowa), 6-0