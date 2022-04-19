Unusual path leads catcher Chase Adkison to OSU

STILLWATER – Chase Adkison’s road to Oklahoma State had all sorts of twists and turns.

He grew up in Los Angeles, played year-round baseball in Florida as a kid, graduated high school in Idaho, spent a year at Boise State before the program was shut down and attended a junior college in Texas before finding his way to Stillwater.

“Looking back on it, (having to leave Boise State) was probably one of the best things to happen,” Adkison said. “I would have loved to stay there and play there, but the way it worked out was great to (end up) here.”

As starting catcher for the second-ranked Cowboys, Adkison has been a rock-solid addition. Along with his abilities — his stats include 18 RBI and four home runs — he brings an invaluable amount of durability and consistency.

“He’s strong,” coach Josh Holliday said. “He’s steady. He’s consistent. He’s tough. He’s smart. He never changes expression.”

That unwavering spirit is a result of coping with a variety of experiences at a young age. He became a coveted player early on, hitting a walk-off home run against a team from Miami and being recruited to join that team despite living on the other side of the country.

“(My parents) supported me,” he said. “They obviously would have liked me to stay home with them, but it was a unique opportunity to have everything paid for to go out there. It worked out where I came back for a month at a time. So they were good with it. They were supportive of it. They allowed me to do it.”

So at about 10 years old, Adkison was homeschooled. He would fly to Miami and live there with a coach for a couple of months, go back home for a few weeks and return to his baseball team.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It was a great time.”

Adkison continued to develop as a player after moving to Grangeville, Idaho. He set school records for career batting average, hits, doubles and triples and signed with Boise State out of high school.

Everything was going well with the Broncos despite his freshman year being cut short by COVID-19. Adkison started eight games and hit .324 with a double and five RBI.

While playing summer ball in North Dakota, he learned Boise State was eliminating the baseball program, sending players scrambling to find their next destination. Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer, who played with Adkison’s older brother, helped form a connection to San Jacinto College, where Smeltzer attended.

“It took a while to hit,” Adkison said. “I had to find a place to play, find a school to go to.”

But Adkison rolled with the punches and headed to Houston. He became a standout player who led the Gators to a third-place finish in the JUCO World Series, ultimately landing on OSU’s radar.

“I’m used to moving,” he said. “The biggest thing (about changing schools) was getting to know teammates. Going to a Juco, you show up and there’s 60-70 guys when you walk into the gymnasium and you look around.”

When Adkison arrived at OSU, he saw familiar faces he had played against throughout his baseball career. He quickly won over his new teammates with his toughness and work ethic.

“The best thing he does is I think he works harder than anybody on the field and he goes out for the whole team,” said pitcher Victor Mederos, who played with Adkison in Miami. “The ball is 10 feet away … and you’re going to see him dive for it.”

Despite the unpredictable nature of his journey, Adkison found a home with the Cowboys, a fit that appears perfect.

“It’s a great group of guys,” he said. “Everyone on the team competes coming on the field every day. Everyone wants to be better. Everyone is striving to just do better every day.”

