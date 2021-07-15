Unpacking Baylor's defense, Texas Tech's QB battle, Texas and Kansas rebuilds at 2021 Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas — The second session of 2021 Big 12 Media Days featured a rules conference with coordinator of officials Greg Burks and media appearances from Baylor, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys were represented by coach Mike Gundy, quarterback Spencer Sanders and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez on Thursday. Their conference foes also had plenty of interesting comments ahead of the fall season.

Here’s notes from the best of what OSU’s Big 12 opponents had to say:

Baylor hopes to build on defensive success vs. OU

Touted for his defensive mind, Baylor coach Dave Aranda developed LSU’s national championship defense that bested Oklahoma in the 2019 Peach Bowl. After a 2020 season where the Bears finished 2-7, Aranda’s looking to revamp his defense to look like the unit that challenged the Big 12’s best in 2019.

Interestingly enough, Baylor’s defense played one of its best games last season against Oklahoma. The Bears limited quarterback Spencer Rattler to 193 yards and two touchdowns while snagging an interception, and OU rushed for just 76 yards as a team.