Universally respected Bill Young, a significant figure in Oklahoma football, dies at 74

Young remained Cooper’s defensive coordinator at Arizona State (1985-87) and Ohio State (1988-95). After two seasons at OU, three at Southern Cal and one in the NFL (as the Detroit Lions’ defensive line coach in 2001), Young became Mark Mangino’s defensive coordinator at Kansas.

In his final season with the Jayhawks — the 2007 season — there was a 12-1 record and an Orange Bowl victory. That Kansas team was 12th nationally in total defense.

Young spent one season at Miami (Fla.) before returning to OSU in 2009, as Mike Gundy’s defensive coordinator. During the Cowboys’ 2011 Big 12 championship season, Young’s defense led the nation with an astounding total of 44 takeaways.

In 2013, Young was a quality-control member of the Wyoming staff, and in 2014 he was the head coach at Yukon High School. When Philip Montgomery got Tulsa’s head-coaching job, he hired Young to coordinate the Golden Hurricane defense.

In 2017, the Tulsa defense allowed 529 yards per game. In 2018, Young achieved phenomenal improvement with his final Hurricane defense. That TU team allowed only 408 yards per game. The momentum from that season resulted in outstanding Tulsa defensive performances in 2019 and 2020.

Lawana Young and Bill were married in 1984.