Universally respected Bill Young, a significant figure in Oklahoma football, dies at 74

Universally respected and liked by football colleagues and former players, longtime defensive coach Bill Young died on Wednesday at the age of 74.
Young’s wife of 36 years, Lawana Young, reports the cause of death as having been pneumonia.
“I was so privileged to have been a part of his life,” Lawana Young, Bill Young’s wife of 36 years, told the Tulsa World. “I know that I may have been the wind beneath his wings. Certainly, he was for me.”
A significant figure in Oklahoma football history, Young is the only coach to have coordinated defenses at each of the state's three major-college programs: the University of Tulsa (1983-84, 2015-18), OU (1996-97) and Oklahoma State (2009-12).
In 2018, as he announced his retirement from a 50-year run in coaching, Young said, “I can’t imagine doing anything else and having enjoyed it as much. It’s been fantastic. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some unbelievably good coaches and people.”
A Hereford, Texas, native who in 1965-67 was an Oklahoma State linebacker and defensive tackle, Young’s coaching career began with seven seasons of high school football (1969 at Midwest City’s Carl Albert High School and 1970-75 at Putnam City West).
In 1976-78, he coached Oklahoma State linemen. After one season at Iowa State, he joined John Cooper’s TU staff in 1980 and was promoted to the coordinator position in 1983.
Young remained Cooper’s defensive coordinator at Arizona State (1985-87) and Ohio State (1988-95). After two seasons at OU, three at Southern Cal and one in the NFL (as the Detroit Lions’ defensive line coach in 2001), Young became Mark Mangino’s defensive coordinator at Kansas.
In his final season with the Jayhawks — the 2007 season — there was a 12-1 record and an Orange Bowl victory. That Kansas team was 12th nationally in total defense.
Young spent one season at Miami (Fla.) before returning to OSU in 2009, as Mike Gundy’s defensive coordinator. During the Cowboys’ 2011 Big 12 championship season, Young’s defense led the nation with an astounding total of 44 takeaways.
In 2013, Young was a quality-control member of the Wyoming staff, and in 2014 he was the head coach at Yukon High School. When Philip Montgomery got Tulsa’s head-coaching job, he hired Young to coordinate the Golden Hurricane defense.
In 2017, the Tulsa defense allowed 529 yards per game. In 2018, Young achieved phenomenal improvement with his final Hurricane defense. That TU team allowed only 408 yards per game. The momentum from that season resulted in outstanding Tulsa defensive performances in 2019 and 2020.
Lawana Young and Bill were married in 1984.
“Did I know what I was getting into when I married Bill Young? No, but I fell in love with the man,” Lawana said. “One of my older sisters said, ‘Lawana, you know if you marry this man, you’re going to travel around. You’re not going to be here in Oklahoma.’ I didn’t understand football, but I didn’t have to.
“When we were out at USC, I remember him saying to somebody, ‘My wife doesn’t know about football, and that’s the way I like it. Never do I have to go home and explain to my wife why we lost a game.’ Granted, over the years, as I grew into football, I began to understand it more, and yes, I was hurt by losses and enjoyed the wins. But, basically, I married the man. Not the coach.”