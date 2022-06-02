Uniquely united OSU baseball team embracing postseason opportunities

STILLWATER — Of the roughly 300 teams that play Division I baseball, Oklahoma State is among those that have earned the coveted gift of more time.

The Cowboys, who host an NCAA regional starting Friday, are embracing the postseason because of what it brings — more visits to Texas Roadhouse, more music blaring in the weight room, more days to make memories and enjoy one another’s company.

“It’s the best time of year, being able to play baseball and all you have to worry about is baseball,” standout Griffin Doersching said. “There’s nothing better.”

Of the teams in program history that have been equally talented, this year’s squad has been uniquely united. Key pieces like Doersching, a newcomer in the form of a big-bodied grad transfer, molded together in pursuit of a common goal — to win a national championship.

“What’s really been fun to watch is how they’ve been willing to accept each other and become a team,” coach Josh Holliday said. “That’s always your goal at the start of the season, but there’s no guarantee that’s going to happen.

“There are just a lot of cool moments these kids are experiencing being on a team and (achieving) something that their particular group has worked hard to do, which is play elite baseball and now give ourselves a chance to play this tournament here in Stillwater. It’s really full circle from when we started to now.”

OSU (39-20) weathered a challenging schedule packed with legitimate nonconference opponents and endured the loaded Big 12, staying ranked among the top 10 for most of the season. The reward for consistency came in the form of a top-eight seed for the postseason when the bracket was unveiled this week.

“You get excited because you see your name and you share that joy of hearing your name called,” Holliday said. “Beyond that is baseball.

“You can’t get caught up in a celebratory moment and fail to recognize that really you work hard all year long to be in this position so now you can go out and play. That’s really how championship baseball is played and that’s what postseason baseball is built on.”

Seeded seventh nationally, the Cowboys will host a Super Regional next weekend if they can survive their first round of tests. The other teams in the Friday-Monday regional are Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State.

What OSU has on its side is home-field advantage, the first regional played at O’Brate Stadium. The ballpark, which opened in 2021 and seats 8,000, is an ideal site for postseason baseball.

“This is a place where you have all the facilities in the world and getting to roll in here every day, it never gets old,” Doersching said. “When you’re within the game, you’ve got to spend five, six hours a day somewhere working on your craft.

“Being able to do it here is exceptional. I knew that we could develop and put together something crazy and that’s what we’re trying to do still. We’re getting there.”

TEAM CAPSULES

Oklahoma State

Seed: No. 1 (seventh overall)

Record: 39-20

Coach: Josh Holliday (10th season, 359-195-2)

NCAA history: 47th appearance (one national championship: 1959)

Top players: LF Jake Thompson, .349, 14 HR, 62 RBI; DH Griffin Doersching, .287; 13 HR, 49 RBI; 3B Nolan McLean, .272, 14 HR, 40 RBI

Top pitchers: RHP Justin Campbell, 9-2, 3.43 ERA, 133 SO; RHP Victor Mederos, 3-4, 5.84 ERA, 51 SO

Fast fact: The Cowboys' roster includes eight players who have been Major League Baseball Draft picks.

Arkansas

Seed: No. 2

Record: 38-18

Coach: Dave Van Horn (20th season, 788-420)

NCAA history: 33rd appearance

Top players: IF/OF Cayden Wallace, .295, 11 HR, 48 RBI; IF Robert Moore, .232, 6 HR, 38 RBI; SS Jalen Battles, .289, 9 HR, 37 RBI

Top pitchers: RHP Connor Noland, 5-5, 4.07 ERA, 95 SO; LHP Hagen Smith, 6-2, 4.86 ERA, 74 SO

Fast fact: The Razorbacks have dropped six of their past eight games but have won three regionals as a No. 2 seed under Van Horn.

Grand Canyon

Seed: No. 3

Record: 41-19

Coach: Andy Stankiewicz (11th season, 341-235-2)

NCAA history: second appearance

Top players: OF Tayler Aguilar, .310, 20 HR, 60 RBI; IF Jacob Wilson, .341, 11 HR, 64 RBI; UT Juan Colato, .384, 7 HR, 50 RBI

Top pitchers: RHP Daniel Avitia, 8-4, 3.59 ERA, 107 SO; RHP Nick Hull, 7-1, 3.89 ERA, 92 SO

Fast fact: The Lopes went 2-2 against the tournament's No. 2 and No. 3 seeds (Stanford and Oregon State), 7-4 against elite Power 5 programs and 21-6 on the road.

Missouri State

Seed: No. 4

Record: 30-27

Coach: Keith Guttin (40th season, 1,335-857)

NCAA history: 12th appearance

Top players: C Drake Baldwin, .335, 16 HR, 60 RBI; OF Dakota Kotowski, .251, 23 HR, 50 RBI; OF Spencer Nivens, .352, 9 HR, 48 RBI

Top pitchers: RHP Adam Link, 6-5, 4.50 ERA, 68 SO; RHP Forrest Barnes, 6-5, 5.03 ERA, 63 SO

Fast fact: The Bears have scored 10-plus runs in a game 17 times and five or more runs in an inning 21 times this season.

Schedule

Friday

Game 1: No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Grand Canyon, noon

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Missouri State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, noon

Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, noon

Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 6 p.m.

Monday

Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary), 6 p.m.

