Unfinished business kept OSU running back LD Brown in Stillwater for another year

When asked toward the end of last season if he would be using his extra year of eligibility provided because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State running back LD Brown was undecided.

Brown never officially announced his decision to return to Stillwater, but when OSU released its spring roster, Brown's was the first name on the list.

“Unfinished business, that was really the thing and my mindset to come back,” Brown said after practice on Tuesday. “I missed three games last year and to me, that was just like I left some stuff out there. It literally came down to the last minute on my decision on coming back as well. It was just like, why not? To build an opportunity to get where you want to be and then you’re around people you like and love, so it’s just like why not. It’s college.”

Brown was a little banged up toward the end of the year but still managed to have a breakout season for the Cowboys with top running back Chuba Hubbard battling injury issues for most of the year. In a game where the offense was struggling and Hubbard only tallied six carries at Kansas State, it was Brown’s 110 rushing yards that helped lift OSU to a 20-18 win.