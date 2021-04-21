Unfinished business kept OSU running back LD Brown in Stillwater for another year

When asked toward the end of last season if he would be using his extra year of eligibility provided because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State running back LD Brown was undecided.
Brown never officially announced his decision to return to Stillwater, but when OSU released its spring roster, Brown's was the first name on the list.
“Unfinished business, that was really the thing and my mindset to come back,” Brown said after practice on Tuesday. “I missed three games last year and to me, that was just like I left some stuff out there. It literally came down to the last minute on my decision on coming back as well. It was just like, why not? To build an opportunity to get where you want to be and then you’re around people you like and love, so it’s just like why not. It’s college.”
Brown was a little banged up toward the end of the year but still managed to have a breakout season for the Cowboys with top running back Chuba Hubbard battling injury issues for most of the year. In a game where the offense was struggling and Hubbard only tallied six carries at Kansas State, it was Brown’s 110 rushing yards that helped lift OSU to a 20-18 win.
Brown also had 103 rushing yards in the Cowboys' 27-13 win against West Virginia. Brown finished the year with 437 yards, averaging 5.3 on 82 carries. Now Brown, who is also in grad school, is projected to hold the top spot in a deep running back group.
“Just showing I could do that all year,” Brown said. “That’s the goal. Just staying healthy and making plays and helping my team win, but at the end of the day just staying healthy. That’s the only thing I’ve got to do. My durability needs to get better, I feel like.”
Having four running backs who are all capable of seeing legitimate playing time this season should help Brown stay fresh and healthy. Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson both showed a glimpse of their talent near the end of last season. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke highly of Utah transfer Jaylen Warren on Tuesday, saying that people will enjoy watching him play in Saturday’s spring game.
The Cowboys will have a versatile backfield filled with running backs who can do a variety of things to help improve the offense, including catching the football. Brown said he’s spent a lot of time in the slot position this spring.
“That takes a lot of pressure off, knowing you don’t have to be a workhorse that (gets) 25 and 30 carries," Brown said. "It’s just, get what you get and the next guy can come in and get what you get as well. Just knowing that a guy that’s coming back in, you’re not really losing much when you come off the field, and that was the big thing with me and Chuba. When Chuba came off we weren’t really losing nothing so I feel like it’s going to be the same way and we’ve got the depth to do it.”