STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's linebacker room is going through a renaissance.

The Cowboys played two linebackers under the past two defensive coordinators. Now with new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo running the unit, OSU will rely more on three-linebacker sets on the field this year.

And the identity of those three doesn’t match last year's roster either.

Mason Cobb — last season’s leading tackler — now resides in Los Angeles, playing for Southern California. Reserve linebacker Nadrian Dizadare landed at the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Lamont Bishop, who initially expected to have one final year of eligibility after last season, instead learned he had exhausted his eligibility, forcing him to take a shot at making an NFL roster.

But the major change comes with a familiar face reverting back to his high school position. Collin Oliver, who spent the past two seasons at defensive end and earned All-Big 12 honors as a freshman, is shifting back to linebacker.

It’s one of the biggest defensive changes for OSU this offseason and comes because of Nardo’s schemes.

“With the change of not being as much four-down, then we’ll have other players that are standing up looking at the ball,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We’ve got guys that are built in that position, Collin is one of them that we think allows us to become a better defense.

“It allows him to be put in a position to better himself for his career.”

That sentiment is shared by Oliver, who played linebacker at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

“People tell me that it’s a good change for me, and although I like pass rushing and being on the defensive line, linebacker is going to be a vital role for me at the next level if I’m going to go there, so I believe it’s going to be beneficial.”

Oliver didn’t cut much weight to switch positions, saying he only needed to drop about five pounds to move quicker around on the field now that he’s playing off the line.

OSU also reached into the transfer portal to find Oliver a companion at linebacker, adding Tulsa veteran Justin Wright, who will likely step into the starting middle linebacker role this season.

Wright finished 2022 leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles with 101.

That third starting spot will be harder to fill. The incumbent, redshirt senior Xavier Benson, was inconsistent his first season in Stillwater after transferring from Texas Tech, but his seniority points to him as the favorite to play alongside Oliver and Wright so far this spring.

For the rest of the group, the five-week practice window is an opportunity to see who fits where in the different 3-3-5 sets Bryan Nardo wants to use. Recruiting linebackers has recently been a success for the Cowboys, but outside of Oliver, the underclassmen haven’t seen substantial playing time.

Redshirt sophomores Nick Martin and Donovan Stephens could see an uptick in time. Redshirt freshman Gabe Brown is also in the mix. Jeff Roberson — a redshirt junior who missed last season with an injury — might even contend for a starting spot.

Projected depth chart

Starters

Collin Oliver (6-2, 235)

Justin Wright (6-2, 244)

Xavier Benson (6-2, 224)

Contenders

Jeff Roberson (6-1, 230)

Nick Martin (6-0, 215)

Donovan Stephens (6-0, 220)

Gabe Brown (6-2, 224)