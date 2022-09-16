UAPB at No. 8 OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State

6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Online: Varsity Network

Records: UAPB 2-0; OSU 2-0

Coaches: Doc Gamble, 8-10 in third year; Mike Gundy, 151-69 in 18th year

Last meeting: First meeting between the schools

All-time series: 0-0

Weather forecast from Kirsten Lang, Tulsa World meteorologist: It will be clear but warm for the game. At kickoff, the temperatures will be in the low 90s. By halftime we will have cooled only to the upper 80s and then we will be in the mid-80s by the end of the game. The winds will be gusty to start, from the south at 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, but by the end of the game they will die down slightly.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Another opportunity for progress

Against an FCS team, the Cowboys are unlikely to be challenged. What they can gain from this game is additional experience for players in new roles and for those who will come in as reserves when the outcome has been determined.

The last of a three-game nonconference slate at Boone Pickens Stadium, OSU heads into an open date after this week while turning its attention to Baylor, the team it visits in Week 5 in a highly anticipated rematch from the Big 12 championship.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OSU's back seven vs. UAPB's offense

Week 1 to Week 2 showed significant improvement within the defense, which still gave up a handful of big plays but appeared more in sync with better communication. Another game under their belts will help prepare for what's to come in Big 12 play.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

OSU QB Gunnar Gundy

When OSU pulls away, look for Spencer Sanders to exit and for Gunnar Gundy to come into the game for the most reps of his young career, experience that will benefit him down the road.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: This isn't a matter of "who wins?" but rather "by how much?" UAPB will take a fat check to play this game, but will also take a beating. Two objectives for the Cowboys — get youngsters game reps and do NOT get anyone hurt.

OSU 77, UAPB 7