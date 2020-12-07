 Skip to main content
Tylan Wallace named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award

Tylan Wallace named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award

Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace (left) takes the ball close to the end zone at the end of the third quarter before he is brought down by Tulsa’s Cristian Williams.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace has been named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the best receiver in college football.

The 6-0, 190-pound senior has 53 catches for 877 yards and six touchdowns this season. He is leading the Big 12 in receiving yards and receptions per game.

Wallace was a Biletnikoff Finalist and first-team All-American in 2018. He suffered a season-ending knee injury and missed the final five games of last year. He caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in the 29-22 loss to TCU despite missing the entire fourth quarter. 

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

