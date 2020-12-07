Tylan Wallace named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace has been named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the best receiver in college football.

The 6-0, 190-pound senior has 53 catches for 877 yards and six touchdowns this season. He is leading the Big 12 in receiving yards and receptions per game.

Wallace was a Biletnikoff Finalist and first-team All-American in 2018. He suffered a season-ending knee injury and missed the final five games of last year. He caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in the 29-22 loss to TCU despite missing the entire fourth quarter.

