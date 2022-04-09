Two years and 28,655 tests later, OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg looks back on COVID's effect

STILLWATER — When Chad Weiberg was driving back from the canceled Big 12 basketball tournament in March 2020, he couldn’t have imagined how COVID-19 would affect Oklahoma State sports.

“All the experts were saying that it should get better during the summer,” Weiberg said. “It never crossed my mind that we would have problems with (the 2020) football season, let alone the next basketball season, the next baseball season and into the (2021) football season.”

Weiberg, who was promoted July 1 to athletic director from deputy athletic director, has helped OSU continue to weather an unprecedented era. As the pandemic winds down, so has the Big 12’s mandatory testing — which resulted in 28,655 tests conducted on athletes, coaches and other athletic personnel during the past two years, a total provided to the Tulsa World by a university spokesman.

“We went through a full cycle of serious testing,” Weiberg said. “When we were gearing up for football (in) 2020, the football players were tested three times a week. Basketball — because the competitions are more frequent — there was a rolling, three-time test within a seven-day window.”

For the roughly 500 athletes spanning 16 sports, “we never had any serious medical issues that came out of a positive COVID test,” Weiberg said.

The testing came at a financial cost, although exactly how much is unclear. While other FBS athletic departments have reported spending more than $1 million on testing, OSU partly benefited from those within its school of medicine who donated their time.

“No doubt — we lost money,” Weiberg said. “There’s no way to avoid losing money, but we were willing to do that in order to play the games we were able to play.”

In 2020, OSU limited attendance for home football games to 25% — a difficult decision made by university administrators in tandem with Stillwater health officials. The Cowboys wound up playing 10 of their 12 scheduled games and concluded the season with a bowl appearance.

“We felt good to just be playing games,” Weiberg said. “If you remember, there was a period of time when the Big Ten and Pac-12 weren’t going to play. The SEC was going to play, and the ACC and Big 12 were hanging in the balance.”

“(When the Big 12 decided to play) it was a big, big decision. You felt fortunate that you had that. Something was better than nothing.”

Up until recently, OSU was still doing mandatory surveillance testing.

“It was random,” Weiberg said. “A certain percentage (of athletes) would be pulled for testing, just to see if there was a cause for concern.”

The Big 12’s current stance, from a league spokesman: “Given the fluid nature of the pandemic, our policy continues to be updated as new information evolves. Currently, testing is not required. Institutions should continue to monitor (athletes) and staff for COVID symptoms, and defer to institutional/local health ordinance discretion.”

With the numbers down drastically, OSU will test on a case-by-case basic — like what happened with the football team last week amid what wound up being a minor Type A flu outbreak.

“If there are symptoms, we will test for that,” Weiberg said. “Is it COVID? Is it flu? Is it strep throat? If a player isn’t feeling well, you’ve got to determine what it is.”

