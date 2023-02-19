STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has now concluded two of its nonconference tournaments, playing nine games and winning all but one.

The No. 3 Cowgirls opened the season in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, scoring wins against Oregon, North Carolina and Ole Miss, while dropping a contest against Maryland, 11-6.

This past weekend, the Cowgirls recorded four wins via run-rule, scoring 8-plus runs in all five games at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational. The lone game that didn’t end early came against No. 8 Virginia Tech, which ended in the seventh inning on a walk-off double by Katie Lott.

After playing seven teams either ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes in various polls, what have we learned about the Cowgirls in the infancy of the 2023 season?

Kiley Naomi a much-needed power bat

Kiley Naomi has recorded four home runs to start the season, an intriguing development for OSU’s senior shortstop.

The Cowgirls lost three of their top four home run hitters from last season, with catcher Julia Cottrill transferring to Texas A&M, and Miranda Elish and Sydney Pennington exhausting their eligibility.

But, Naomi’s increased slugging — which excluding a 14-homer season in 2021, she hasn’t hit more than eight in a season – is welcomed by the Cowgirls.

She’s on pace to hit 26 this season, a number that will likely drop as the season goes on, but the 5-foot-7 shortstop start is accompanied by a .458 batting average and 14 RBIs, a team-high.

Five pitchers have already seen playing time

The Cowgirls’ clear-cut ace, Kelly Maxwell, started the season as expected. She’s thrown 24 innings and allowed two runs, good for a 0.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Beyond that, things get interesting.

Through nine games, OSU has started four different pitchers: Maxwell with four, Alabama transfer Lexi Kilfoyl with two and Virginia Tech transfer Ivy Rosenberry and freshman Kyra Aycock with one.

Bailie Runner, a sophomore from Oologah, has also made two appearances in relief, throwing four innings.

Kilfoyl, who’s thrown the most innings behind Maxwell, posts a 3.15 ERA with 14 strikeouts, appears to be the Cowgirls’ No. 2 option. As for who’s next appears to be determined.

In Aycock’s lone starting appearance, she threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Tallen Edwards is fitting right in

The should-be-high-schooler Edwards, who reclassified as a junior at Southmoore, has started all nine games for OSU this season, and ranks second on the team in batting average. She’s hitting .464 with four multi-hit games, including going 3-for-3 against Michigan.

Additionally, Edwards has recorded eight RBIs — good for fourth on the team — and is the only Cowgirls with 10-plus at-bats not to strikeout yet.