STILLWATER — In total, 12 Oklahoma State players earned All-Big 12 honors this season, bumping the program's all-time list to 221, the most of any school in league history.

Outfielder Nolan Schubart earned Co-Freshman of the Year honors with Kansas' Kodey Shojinaga, infielder Tyler Wulfert captured the conference's Newcomer of the Year award and a total of nine Cowboys secured either first- or second-team honors, tying a school record set in 2008.

All awards were voted on by the league's head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

Infielder Roc Riggio and utility player Carson Benge joined Schubart on the All-Big 12 first team. Benge and Schubart are two of only 27 freshmen in conference history to earn a first-team selection, and the pair were unanimous selections on the All-Freshman team.

Schubart is batting .348 this season with 15 home runs, and he leads the Cowboys with 66 RBIs. He is the second OSU player to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, joining Matt Smith, who won in 1998.

After transferring from Midland Junior College, Wulfert's .355 batting average leads OSU and his .695 slugging percentage ranks fourth in the conference. He is the fifth Cowboy to receive the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award. Christian Encarnacion-Strand most recently won in 2021.

For Oklahoma, pitcher Braden Carmichael is the lone Sooner on the first-team list. He posted a 3.25 ERA with a 7-0 record.

Easton Carmichael, the younger brother of Braden and a catcher for the Sooners, joined Schubart and Benge on the All-Big 12 Freshman team.

Six Cowboys received second-team honors, highlighted by Wulfert. Catcher Chase Adkison, designated hitter Colin Brueggemann, utility player Nolan McLean, relief pitcher Isaac Stebens and Benge — as an outfielder — also earned second-team nods.

Six Sooners received honorable mentions. Infielders Dakota Harris and Anthony Mackenzie, outfielders Bryce Madron, Kendal Pettis and John Spikerman as well as pitcher James Hitt earned the honor.

Starting pitchers Ben Abram, Juaron Watts-Brown and McLean (as a relief pitcher) earned honorable mentions for OSU.

The Cowboys and Sooners will play Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.