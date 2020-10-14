 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa to host NCAA Wrestling Championships for first time in 2023
breaking

Tulsa to host NCAA Wrestling Championships for first time in 2023

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU gallery -- BOK Center (copy)

For the first time, Tulsa will host the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2023. 

 Tulsa World file

Tulsa will host the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon.

The event will be held inside the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. Oklahoma State will be the host school. 

It's the first time the NCAA Wrestling Tournament has been awarded to Tulsa. The BOK Center has hosted events such as an NCAA basketball regional and the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament, but this is a first for Division I wrestling's biggest tournament. 

Also on Wednesday, the NCAA awarded future NCAA wrestling sites to Kansas City (2024), Philadelphia (2025) and Cleveland, Ohio (2026).

In 2021, the event will be held in St. Louis. The tournament will be staged in Detroit in 2022.

The event has been held in Oklahoma multiple times, most recently in Oklahoma City in 2014.  

There will be a 3 p.m. news conference at the BOK Center where Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum and others will discuss the news.

Gallery: 2020 finals of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News