Tulsa DL Anthony Goodlow transfers to OSU, fifth transfer commitment for Cowboys

  • Updated
Tulsa defensive end Anthony Goodlow committed to OSU on Saturday, becoming the fifth player transferring into the Cowboys' program this cycle. 

STILLWATER – On Saturday evening, Tulsa transfer Anthony Goodlow announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end selected OSU over other offers from TCU, West Virginia, USC, UCLA and others. 

With defensive end Trace Ford entering the transfer portal earlier this month — and Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy testing NFL waters — Goodlow's impact will be sizeable. As a redshirt senior with the Golden Hurricane, Goodlow recorded 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

Goodlow is the fifth transfer for OSU this cycle and the second from TU, joining linebacker Justin Wright in Stillwater. The Cowboys have also extended an offer to TU safety Kendarin Ray who entered the transfer portal. 

Across his TU career, Goodlow, a native of Del City, has 113 tackles, 12 sacks, 19.5 TFLs and a fumble recovery. 

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

