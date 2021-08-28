Tulsa-based businesses navigating name-image-likeness era

Early in a new era that allows college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, Tulsa-based businesses are seeking what they hope will be mutually beneficial relationships.
The rule change that took effect July 1 prompted QuikTrip to tweet a few days later: “College athletes who love QT hit us up” — resulting in hundreds of replies including one from Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, a high-profile freshman with 20,000 followers.
Although it generated plenty of attention with the tweet, QuikTrip isn’t quite ready to enter the realm of endorsements and sponsorships with college players.
“QuikTrip appreciates the communities we serve,” QuikTrip corporate spokesman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said. “We aren’t signing any deals with college athletes at this time. However, we enjoy engaging with all athletes and are grateful when they show how much they love QuikTrip.”
Travis Davidson, an Oklahoma booster who owns Treys Bar and Grill in Bixby and Cardinal Club in Tulsa, was better equipped to pursue the newfound opportunity, hosting a recent event with a pair of Sooner players from Tulsa at one of his restaurants.
“There is a lot of money in Tulsa,” Davidson told the Tulsa World last month. “We’re two hours from Norman and an hour-and-a-half from Stillwater. Who’s to say the top University of Tulsa athletes can’t capitalize? You want me to believe Zaven Collins wouldn’t have garnered a lot of money last year?
“Oklahoma State alumni really support their athletes. There will be a strong market, I believe, for the Oklahoma State athletes.”
Bill Knight Ford certainly saw the potential, inking Oklahoma State basketball player Bryce Thompson this month to a partnership with the car dealership in his hometown. The agreement includes social media posts, commercials and a brand-new car — an orange Mustang for Thompson to drive around.
“When this (NIL) thing got announced a few months ago, it was really us thinking about how can we make it work?” Knight said. “But really, even before we got there it was (about) who could we make it work with?”
While a lot of businesses might be intrigued by the possibility, identifying the right athlete is a bigger challenge. Partnering with Thompson made sense, partly because Bill Knight Ford has dealerships in Tulsa and in Stillwater.
“That took a lot of time for us to really think through the partnership to make sure it, one, was a partnership and, two, was a partnership we could be proud of,” Knight said. “Bryce has worked really hard to put himself in this position. … Once we started to put all the pieces together with the Tulsa connection and the Stillwater connection and the family connection, it was actually a pretty easy decision.”