Tulsa-based businesses navigating name-image-likeness era

Travis Davidson, an Oklahoma booster who owns Treys Bar and Grill in Bixby and Cardinal Club in Tulsa, was better equipped to pursue the newfound opportunity, hosting a recent event with a pair of Sooner players from Tulsa at one of his restaurants.

“There is a lot of money in Tulsa,” Davidson told the Tulsa World last month. “We’re two hours from Norman and an hour-and-a-half from Stillwater. Who’s to say the top University of Tulsa athletes can’t capitalize? You want me to believe Zaven Collins wouldn’t have garnered a lot of money last year?

“Oklahoma State alumni really support their athletes. There will be a strong market, I believe, for the Oklahoma State athletes.”

Bill Knight Ford certainly saw the potential, inking Oklahoma State basketball player Bryce Thompson this month to a partnership with the car dealership in his hometown. The agreement includes social media posts, commercials and a brand-new car — an orange Mustang for Thompson to drive around.