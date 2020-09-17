Tulsa at Oklahoma State: Season opener against Tulsa is the first chance for Cowboys receiver Tylan Wallace to show he's still got it

“I think he has grown tremendously and honestly, I think it probably made him better as a player,” Sanders said about last year's injury. “It probably just showed him some patience.”

It took a little time for Wallace to get back in rhythm once he made his return. He said there was a “knocking off the rust” period for him once he first started running routes without his knee brace. He wore a no-contact green jersey for a few weeks before taking it off as it got closer to the start of the season.

“It was going to have to come off eventually is what coach (Kasey) Dunn was telling me and I agreed with him,” Wallace said. “I took the brace off, got into some contact stuff, started running routes without it and felt perfectly fine. I feel kind of like the old me now. I feel like I’m going out there and just playing football like we used to.”

Wallace is joined by a more experienced group of receivers this year. Dillon Stoner grew into a bigger leader after having to fill Wallace’s role in the final five games last year. Wallace’s injury gave Braydon Johnson the space he needed to grow into a serious deep-ball threat. His eight catches of 30 yards or more led all OSU receivers last season.