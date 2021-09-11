Tulsa at Oklahoma State: Breaking down the matchups

Stat to know: 8

Eight receivers caught passes from Illingworth against Missouri State as OSU flashed depth for now and later in the 23-16 win. While Martin and Presley filled their expected roles as the running backs factored into the passing game, so did freshmen Bryson Green (three catches, 41 yards) and Jaden Bray (two catches, 52 yards), as well as redshirt freshman Rashod Owens (1 catch, 28 yards) all in their college debuts.

When Tulsa runs

Explosive running back Deneric Prince opened the season with a career-best 151 yards and an untouched touchdown against UC Davis, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. Starter Shamari Brooks, who missed the 2020 season with an injury, had 80 yards on 10 carries. The tandem has the luxury of running behind a solid offensive line that returns all five starters this season.

Stat to know: 112

In last year's meeting with OSU, the Hurricane rushed for a season-low 112 yards. Prince accounted for 82 of those in his first game after transferring from Texas A&M.

When Tulsa passes